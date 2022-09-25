The majority of our fans, although frustrated with the manner of defeat, stuck behind the lads throughout although no doubt frustrated, as I am, at the way the season has begun.

I would like to pick out five supporters, not by name, but they know who they are, for making sure I got there and back safely, as my days of making my own way to away games are sadly long gone.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, for every person who sticks religiously to the “Town, Team, Together” mantra, there are a few who seem to want to criticise from the word go and spend most of their time looking toward the bench and offering advice, not in a constructive manner but with real venom and negativity.

Steve Leake

I won’t harp on about this anymore as I would like to comment on an incident which ultimately cost us the game. Mazeed Ogungbo had the ball in our penalty area, right in front of my seat when he slipped on the turf, falling forward with his hand out stretched. I am not saying he didn’t intentionally handle the ball, as he clearly did.

However, in so doing he played the ball into the path of the Don’s forward, who, seeing the referee wave play on, shot at goal from six yards out only to see Robson pull off a magnificent save.

The referee then awarded the penalty, sent off Mazeed and Wimbledon went one up.

Anything wrong with that? Well. I’m not sure. I thought that to be sent off for handball in the area you had to be preventing a goal scoring opportunity, whereas, in fact, Mazeed actually gave them the opportunity to score.

Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Personally, I would rather he had hoofed the ball clear before he slipped over, but that’s another discussion. We were punished twice for the one offence and this surely can’t be right. Please discuss and let me know what you feel, with respect, of course.

And then we, the team that is, went to Doncaster and, after having a fair go for the first 60 minutes, capitulated in an inexcusable manner by losing four goals to one.

Yes, the ref was from Yorkshire, yes, he did give Doncaster the softest of penalties when we were on top, but then we seemed to play with no cohesion and no real desire to get back in the game.

Something needs to change, and quickly, if we are to climb even as far as mid table.

Change of strategy, change of coach or both, but something needs to be done for the promise of aggressive, adaptable, attacking football to be realised.