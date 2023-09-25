BREAKING
Crawley Town opinion: Special things are happening at my home town club

What a reward for the one hundred and four souls that ventured to deepest East Lincolnshire last weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:20 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 07:51 BST
Prior to Crawley Towns arrival in Cleethorpes, Grimsby Town had only conceded one goal at home all season. Now they’ve conceded four.

Thanks to a brilliant 3-2 away win for the Red Devils.

The victory was even more impressive as it was achieved from two goals down with ex-Grimsby Town striker Danilo Orsi scoring the Crawley winner in the 96th minute against his old club.

The Crawley Town players go to the fans after the 3-2 win at Grimsby Town on Saturday. Picture: Steve HerbertThe Crawley Town players go to the fans after the 3-2 win at Grimsby Town on Saturday. Picture: Steve Herbert
That’s two games in a row now that Scott Lindsey’s men have found a stoppage time winner.

The limbs in the away end were everywhere when the ball hit the back of the net as Crawley took the points back to West Sussex.

Struggling Sutton are the visitors to The Broadfield stadium this Saturday, and after four defeats in a row against them, it’s about time our fortunes changed.

A win could see us move into the automatic promotion places.

The whole team is playing as one and the never say die attitude amongst the players is there for all to see.

Special things are happening at my home town club.

#COYRSteve Herbert