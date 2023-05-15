Crawley Town opinion: This is who I want to see get contract extensions

The first Saturday of the close season and I feel lost already. I am watching Leeds United v Newcastle United as I write this, but it’s not real football to me without the personal connection.

Having said that, I do understand how the supporters at Elland Road must be feeling. Anyway, let’s get back to Crawley Town and where we go from here.

Firstly, I wouldn’t have a mass clear out of players as, in my opinion, we just need some thoughtful pruning and grafting to change our team into one that will bring more smiles next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I would offer Harry Ransom, Ludwig Francillette and Nick Tsaroulla extensions to their contracts, as all three are young and will only get better.

Nick Tsaroulla is one of the players I would like to see offered a contract extension. Picture by Will Charlton

The loan players will be back with their parent clubs after a short break, but I would like Tom Fellows and Mazeed Ogungbo to be looked at again for next year as I feel there is something about them that deserves another taste of all action League Two men's football.

Where we strengthen is, or should be, down to Scott and Jamie to ponder, but for a start I think most fans would be happy with strengthening in goal, defence, midfield and attack with quality being more important than quantity.

Off the field, all interested parties need to look at what is best for our club as we seek to rise from the nadir of the season just gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagmi and the CTSA need to communicate with each other in a positive and constructive manner and feed their agreed decisions to the entire fan base in a timely manner.

Patience is a virtue, or so it is said, but football supporters very rarely show that quality.

Now the season is over the fans are keen to know what will be different next season, and I believe by the time you read this Wagmi will have issued an initial statement as regards the status of our club. It won’t answer all the questions raised but will, I hope, at least give a timeline of where we go from here and what we need to do to achieve some measure of success.

What will our division look like next season? Will it be more Northern and will we have more miles to travel?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, we have lost Hartlepool, Rochdale, Orient, Stevenage and Northampton before the League Two play-offs have kicked off, and have gained Wrexham, Milton Keynes, Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Notts County and Forest Green Rovers.

Meanwhile, the first semi-finals of the League Two play-offs have taken place, with home sides Salford City and Bradford City both gaining one nil advantages against Stockport County and Carlisle United respectively.

All northern sides, with Carlisle being my desired choice, to gain the last promotion spot, for two very good reasons.

The number of miles it is from north Sussex to Cumbria and because we, Crawley Town, managed to take points off the other three sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad