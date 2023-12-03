Crawley Town opinion: This is why I have every confidence that Scott Lindsey’s men will prevail at Colchester United

Crawley Town fans in Nottingham last week. Picture: Steve Herbert

Especially a squad of Crawley players about to embark on their busiest time of the season. Although of course we would all of loved an FA Cup run and a second round fixture last Saturday. Unfortunately that just wasn’t meant to be.

We did however return to the scene of our elimination last week, when one hundred and thirty six Reds fans made the midweek trip to Notts County, with many opting to stay over and sample the delights that Nottingham city centre has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again we raced out of the blocks to go a goal up and first half we really took the game to County. Unfortunately just like in our Cup tie a few weeks earlier, we couldn’t produce the same levels during the second period and ended up losing once again.