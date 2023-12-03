Crawley Town opinion: This is why I have every confidence that Scott Lindsey’s men will prevail at Colchester United
Especially a squad of Crawley players about to embark on their busiest time of the season. Although of course we would all of loved an FA Cup run and a second round fixture last Saturday. Unfortunately that just wasn’t meant to be.
We did however return to the scene of our elimination last week, when one hundred and thirty six Reds fans made the midweek trip to Notts County, with many opting to stay over and sample the delights that Nottingham city centre has to offer.
Once again we raced out of the blocks to go a goal up and first half we really took the game to County. Unfortunately just like in our Cup tie a few weeks earlier, we couldn’t produce the same levels during the second period and ended up losing once again.
With a game coming up at Essex side Colchester this weekend, we have a more realistic chance of recording only our second away win of the season. If we play anywhere near as well as we did during the first half against Notts County then I have every confidence that Scott Lindsey’s men will prevail!