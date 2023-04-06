Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town owners have been 'absolutely brilliant' says Scott Lindsey as WAGMI United celebrate anniversary

Scott Lindsey has hailed Crawley Town’s owners WAGMI United on anniversary of club takeover.

Ashley Adamson-Edwards
By Ashley Adamson-EdwardsContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 21:13 BST

WAGMI United completed their takeover of Crawley Town one year ago today as the club prepares to face Bradford City this afternoon. It’s been a year to remember for mostly all the wrong reasons at Crawley but perhaps one of the positives is the potential under new manager Scott Lindsey.

Despite a 4-1 loss away to Mansfield Town last weekend the reds are currently two points clear of the relegation zone with seven games remaining, and off the back of a five-game unbeaten run.

When asked how WAGMI United have been since his appointed at the start of this year, Lindsey said, “I’m not just saying it because they’re my bosses, but they have been absolutely brilliant.

Co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston JohnsonCo-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson
Co-owners and co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson

“I speak to them on a regular basis over zoom or phone calls, or in person as well when they’ve come over. The conversations we have are really positive all the time, they’re really helpful. They only want the club to do well obviously but yeah, they’ve been brilliant. They’ve been absolutely spot on since I’ve come through the door.”

Crawley fans haven’t been too pleased with their new owners this campaign, with chants of “WAGMI Out” often being heard by home and away fans. However despite their mistakes during a season even WAGMI have admitted hasn’t “gone the way” they expected, perhaps the stability under Lindsey is something to look forward to going into next season.

