Crawley Town pair handed international call-ups ahead of September qualifiers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town pair Eddie Beach and Jojo Wollacott have been called up for Wales under-21s and Ghana respectively ahead of the upcoming international break.

Goalkeeper Wollacott has made five appearances for the Reds since his summer switch from Scottish outfit Hibernian.

Fellow stopper Beach, meanwhile, has made one EFL Trophy appearance for Crawley following his season-long loan move from Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wollacott has been called up for Ghana’s opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Crawley Town pair Eddie Beach (left) and Jojo Wollacott have been called up for international duty. Pictures by Crawley Town FC and Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball

The Black Stars will host Angola on September 5, before heading to Niger for the second Group F match on September 9.

Wollacott has won 11 caps for Ghana since making his senior international debut in 2021.

Beach has been named in Wales’ under-21 squad for their penultimate 2025 Under-21 EURO qualifier against Iceland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Young Dragons, who sit level on 11 points with Group I leaders Denmark albeit having played a game more, travel to Iceland on September 10.

Beach has won seven caps for Wales under-21s. The 20-year-old has started in five of his country’s six 2025 Under-21 EURO qualifiers.