Crawley Town pair handed international call-ups ahead of September qualifiers
Goalkeeper Wollacott has made five appearances for the Reds since his summer switch from Scottish outfit Hibernian.
Fellow stopper Beach, meanwhile, has made one EFL Trophy appearance for Crawley following his season-long loan move from Chelsea.
Wollacott has been called up for Ghana’s opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.
The Black Stars will host Angola on September 5, before heading to Niger for the second Group F match on September 9.
Wollacott has won 11 caps for Ghana since making his senior international debut in 2021.
Beach has been named in Wales’ under-21 squad for their penultimate 2025 Under-21 EURO qualifier against Iceland.
The Young Dragons, who sit level on 11 points with Group I leaders Denmark albeit having played a game more, travel to Iceland on September 10.
Beach has won seven caps for Wales under-21s. The 20-year-old has started in five of his country’s six 2025 Under-21 EURO qualifiers.
