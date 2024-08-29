Crawley Town pair handed international call-ups ahead of September qualifiers

By Matt Pole
Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 17:10 BST
Crawley Town pair Eddie Beach and Jojo Wollacott have been called up for Wales under-21s and Ghana respectively ahead of the upcoming international break.

Goalkeeper Wollacott has made five appearances for the Reds since his summer switch from Scottish outfit Hibernian.

Fellow stopper Beach, meanwhile, has made one EFL Trophy appearance for Crawley following his season-long loan move from Chelsea.

Wollacott has been called up for Ghana’s opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Crawley Town pair Eddie Beach (left) and Jojo Wollacott have been called up for international duty. Pictures by Crawley Town FC and Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootballCrawley Town pair Eddie Beach (left) and Jojo Wollacott have been called up for international duty. Pictures by Crawley Town FC and Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootball
The Black Stars will host Angola on September 5, before heading to Niger for the second Group F match on September 9.

Wollacott has won 11 caps for Ghana since making his senior international debut in 2021.

Beach has been named in Wales’ under-21 squad for their penultimate 2025 Under-21 EURO qualifier against Iceland.

The Young Dragons, who sit level on 11 points with Group I leaders Denmark albeit having played a game more, travel to Iceland on September 10.

Beach has won seven caps for Wales under-21s. The 20-year-old has started in five of his country’s six 2025 Under-21 EURO qualifiers.

