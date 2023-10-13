Crawley Town pair miss out on monthly awards as Aston Villa loanee and ex-Tranmere ace scoop gongs

Crawley Town pair Scott Lindsey and Liam Kelly have missed out on picking up monthly League Two awards.

The Reds went undefeated in League Two in September, scoring 16 goals in five league games.

The month started with a 3-3 draw at Stockport County, with only a late goal denying them victory.

Crawley then hammered Newport County 4-1 before recording a pair of two 3-2 wins against Tranmere Rovers and Grimsby Town respectively.

Crawley Town pair Scott Lindsey and Liam Kelly have missed out on picking up monthly League Two awards. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The last game of the month saw the Reds beat then-basement club Sutton United 3-0 win.

This resulted in Lindsey being nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month, and midfielder Liam Kelly being up for Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month.

But the pair have been pipped to the respective awards by Stockport boss Dave Challinor, and County’s on loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry.

Just like last season, Stockport began slowly, but Challinor has turned their form around emphatically and in thrilling attacking style. A 5-0 win over Wrexham was the highlight of 13 points from five unbeaten games and a 15-6 goal differential.

Barry used his dynamic ability to beat defenders to score in all five of County’s games in September and add two assists. A stunning strike at Crawley and a solo goal against Wrexham were the pick of the 20-year-old’s sharp finishes.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.