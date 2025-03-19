Crawley Town part company with former Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United keeper Rob Elliot

Rob Elliot has parted ways with Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Crawley Town have parted ways with Rob Elliot.

The former Charlton and Newcastle keeper took over Reds on October 1 following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.

But results have not gone the way they wanted and Reds are currently 12 points adrift of safety in the League One table with just nine games left.

Elliot, who joined from Gateshead, only won six games in his 31 games in charge in all competitions, losing 18 of them.

Louis Storey will take control of the squad as Interim Head Coach, with Anthony Sweeney supporting him as Interim Assistant Head Coach.

A club statement said: “The club would like to thank Rob for all of his efforts during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wish him all the best for the future.”

Reds host Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium.