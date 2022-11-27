Interim manager Lewis Young has today left Crawley Town with immediate effect.

Lewis Young | Picture: Getty

The news – which will be a surprise to many who thought he was a leading contender to take over as manager on a permanent basis – was confirmed on the club website.

There has been no news of a new boss yet but Young’s departure will have fans on alert for an announcement regarding who will take over.

Crawley Town did not say whether it was Young’s decision, the club’s or a mutual one.

The immediate response from fans was that they were sorry to see Young do – as they demanded to know what was happening with the managerial vacancy.

The club said: “Lewis has given the club over eight years of impeccable service as both a player and a coach. Most recently, Young served his second stint as the club’s interim manager.

“Young joined the club in 2014 under then-manager Mark Yates. The former full-back went on to make over 200 appearances for the Red Devils before joining the coaching team at the Broadfield Stadium in 2021.”

Director of Football Chris Galley said: “I’d like to thank Lewis for his service to the club over the past eight years. He has served us incredibly well, and I wish him all the best for the future.”