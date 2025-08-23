Crawley Town lost 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium.placeholder image
Crawley Town picture gallery: Action and fans as Reds lose to Tranmere Rovers

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 21:12 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 22:14 BST
Crawley Town are still winless in League Two this season after a 2-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium.

Goals from Nathan Smith and Omari Patrick helped propel the away side to victory.

Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the action the fans.

