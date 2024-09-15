It was the visitors who struck first – with Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry continuing his fine scoring form with a superb goal.

With both sides creating chances, Scott Lindsey rolled the dice with a triple substitution shortly after the hour mark.

Quitirna replaced Hepburn-Murphy and immediately went on the attack with a driving run after his free-kick hit the wall.

Kyle Wootton dragged the Crawley man down in the box – after he was beaten on the right – and the referee pointed to the spot.

The 24-year-old picked himself up off the floor to take the spot-kick – sending former Crawley keeper Corey Addai the wrong way.

See some of Stephen Lawrence’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked, and read Crawley manager Scott Lindsey’s thoughts in the Crawley Observer, out every Wednesday.

1 . Crawley's Armando Quitirna equalises from the penalty spot and celebrates : Crawley Town 1, Stockport 1 Crawley's Armando Quitirna equalises from the penalty spot and celebrates : Crawley Town drew 1-1 with Stockport County in their League One encounter at the Broadfield Stadium. Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images was there to catch the action Photo: Stephen Lawrence/TPI : Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

