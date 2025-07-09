Crawley Town picture gallery: Reds show off new away kit as they beat neighbours Three Bridges in friendly

By Mark Dunford

Published 9th Jul 2025, 07:34 BST
Three Bridges versus Crawley Town in pre-season is always highlight of the friendly season.

A big crowd gathered at Jubilee Field to see Scott Lindsey’s men beat Jamie Crellin’s determined side 5-0.

Crawley were wearing their new away kit in front of fans for the first time in the game.

Photographer Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media was on hand to catch the action from the game.

Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action

1. Three Bridges v Crawley : Three Bridges v Crawley

Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action

2. Three Bridges v Crawley : Three Bridges v Crawley

Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action

3. Three Bridges v Crawley : Three Bridges v Crawley

Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action

4. Three Bridges v Crawley : Three Bridges v Crawley

Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

