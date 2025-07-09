A big crowd gathered at Jubilee Field to see Scott Lindsey’s men beat Jamie Crellin’s determined side 5-0.
Crawley were wearing their new away kit in front of fans for the first time in the game.
Photographer Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media was on hand to catch the action from the game.
1. Three Bridges v Crawley : Three Bridges v Crawley
Crawley Town beat Three Bridges 5-0 at Jubilee Field in their annual pre-season friendly. Here is some of the action Photo: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media
