Crawley Town player ratings: 6s for midfielders as Reds fall at Notts County

Crawley Town suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Notts County at Meadow lane this afternoon.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A superb goal from Scott Robinson (45) just before half time gave the home side the lead at the break, then goals from Tyrese Hall (71 & 90+2) and Alassana Jatta secured the points for County.

Here are the player ratings:

Harvey Davies -7- Made some great saves in the first half but couldn’t do anything with any of the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town lost 4-0 at Notts County | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Dion Conroy -7- Did his defensive duties well, not much else to be said.

Geraldo Bajrami -7- Tried to link play between defence and attack when he could.

Charlie Barker –7 -Did ok at the back, but not so good going forward. Booked on 47 minutes.

Kabby Tshimanga – 6 - Very quiet game for Kabby. Not a lot of service for him though. Replaced by Ryan Loft on 53 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Brown – 6- Looked a little off the pace, dominated by the County midfield, didn’t really create anything going forward. Replaced by Gavan Holohan on 53 minutes

Harry McKirdy -8 -Tried his hardest to get on the scoresheet, perhaps the only bright spark in the game for Crawley. Booked on 36 minutes.

Kyle Scott -6 – Very quiet game as he was dominated by the Notts County midfield – never really got a hold of the ball.

Dion Pereira – 7- Not at his usual best, kept fairly quiet. Replaced by Kaheim Dixon on 53 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Adeyemo –7- Struggled a little today, had a better second half. Replaced by Harry Forster on 76 minutes.

Josh Flint -7- Did his defensive job well, got forward when he could but the team was always under pressure.

Subs

Gavan Holohan –6- Tried hard to get Crawley back into the game when he replaced Reece Brown on 53 minutes

Ryan Loft –6- Had a couple of half chances, but nothing of note when he replaced Kabby Tshimanga on 53 minutes. Probably had Reds best chance late on but fired over from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaheim Dixon –6 – Wasn’t at his best today, but tried hard to get the side back into the game when he replaced Dion Pereira on 53 minutes

Harry Forster – Already 3-0 down when he came on, so couldn’t really give a mark or do much when he replaced Ade Adeyemo on 76 minutes

Unused Subs

Scott Malone

Max Anderson