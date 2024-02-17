Crawley Town player ratings: 8/10 for keeper and goalscorers as Reds beat Forest Green Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley took their lead courtesy of Danilo Orsi, as the striker converted from close range from a Nick Tsaroulla cross for his 15th goal of the season and Crawley’s 700th league goal.

The Reds kept going in the second half, and extended their lead through Klaidi Lolos, as the substitute had a tap in from Kellan Gordon’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Klaidi Lolos was unlucky not to make it three after his effort crashed off the post, but Crawley will be very satisfied with the clean sheet and a big three points.

Action from Crawley Town's win over Forest Green. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Corey Addai – 8

Very little to do in the first half apart from to pass the ball a few times. Had a few shots to stop in the second half, including a very good stop late on to keep a well-earned clean sheet.

Dion Conroy (c) - 7

He played as the central defender in the back three. Had more to do in the second half as Forest Green pushed out more but was a comfortable performance from the skipper.

Liam Kelly – 7

Had a lot of freedom in the middle of the park, which allowed him to get heavily involved in the game, as he recieved the ball whenever he could. Linked up well with the attack and help create numerous chances.

Harry Ransom – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covered the right-hand side of the defence well, had help from Jeremy Kelly in the first half, Ranson more exposed in the second half when Gordan pushed forward. Was almost caught out from Forest Green counter attacks a couple of times, but overall a godd defensive performance.

Danilo Orsi – 8

Got the first goal, as he turned it in from close range just before half time from Tsaroulla’s cross. Was a threat up top all game, and rarely gave any defenders any time, as he once won the ball back to create a chance which the Reds were unlucky not to score from. Very solid performance from Crawley’s top goalscorer.

Ronan Darcy – 8

Looked dangerous from the start, as he threatened the Forest Green defence with an early shot deflected out for a corner. Had a brilliant effort from a tight angle well saved by Vicente Reyes in the Rovers net. Gave the Rovers defenders something to think about all game.

Jeremy Kelly – 8

Look like the player who played on Tuesday, defended well and looked like a threat on the ball going forward. Subbed off early in second half.

Nick Tsaroulla – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had a mazy run deep into the away team’s penalty area but ran out of space before he could shoot. Got a lot of joy as he attacked down the right-hand side, with him doing well to find Orsi with a low cross in the crowded penalty area for the first goal. Subbed off for Gordan.

Jay Williams – 8

Used physical presence well in front of the Crawley back three, as he linked the defence to the attack very well. Had a chance in the second half from a corner, but he could not get good connection with the ball.

Adam Campbell – 6

Linked up well with new signing Jeremy Kelly, had a long shot comfortably blocked 30 minutes in. Was subbed off early into the second half.

Will Wright – 6

Made a crucial interception to prevent Matty Stevens being through on goal early on, and then made an important challenge on Fankaty Dabo as he entered the Reds penalty area. Was very sloppy in the first half and had struggled against Dabo down the left-hand side of the pitch.

Subs:

Kellan Gordon – 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made an impact coming on down their right-hand side, as he linked up well with Darcy, with one move which he was involved with him almost ended in a goal scoring opportunity. Got an assist with a cross to Lolos, which wrapped the game up,

Harry Forster – 7

Almost made an instant impact with his first touch having been a shot well blocked. Looked dangerous down the left-hand side, as he beat his defender a number of times and once his cross caused a goal line scramble which Rovers came out of without conceding. Almost scored from a tight angle after Lolos had a shot come off the post, but wa swell saved by Reyes.

Klaidi Lolos – 8

Almost set up Orsi for a good chance with a nice touch. Attempted an ambitious bicycle kick wihich did not come off. Scored the second with a tap in from a Gordon cross, and was unlucky not to get another when his late effort crashed off the post.

Jack Roles – 6