Crawley Town player ratings: 8/10 for star midfielder but 6/10 for defender who gifted Peterborough winning goal

Crawley Town did themselves proud as they lost 2-1 at Peterborough United in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 21:23 GMT
Posh v Crawley Town action. Picture: David LowndesPosh v Crawley Town action. Picture: David Lowndes
Posh v Crawley Town action. Picture: David Lowndes

Nick Tsaroulla gave Reds an early lead with a classy strike but Harrison Burrow’s deflected shot looped over Corey Addai before a wayward pass from Laurence Maguire allowed Ephron Mason-Clark to score the winner.

The defeat ended Crawley’s hopes of a trip to Wembley in the competition.

Here are our Crawley Town player ratings:

Corey Addai 7: Couldn’t do much about either Posh goal`. Look assured and did not have much to do second half

Nick Tsaroulla 7: Played as right wing back. Adapted to the role well and scored a lovely goal to give Reds the lead. Always looked to attack the Posh right back. Replaced by Khaleel.

Will Wright 7: Moved from defence to midfield after Williams picked up an injury. Assured in both roles.

Ade Adeyemo 7: Playing left wing back. Caused the Posh defence some headaches and had some brilliant moments but final ball lacked. Had a great chance to equalise but blasted over from 10 yards. Replaced by Roles

Joy Mukena 7: Mason-Clark gave him a lot to think about. Did well but out-muscled on more than one occasion. Looked composed and pulled off a superb block on the line to keep it at 2-1.

Laurence Maguire 6: Howler set up Mason-Clark to make it 2-1.

Jay Williams 5: Replaced by Harry Ransom after just 30 minutes after picking up an injury.

Liam Kelly 8: Needlessly booked after just five minutes but ran the show for Reds. A typical Liam Kelly performance.

Adam Campbell 6: Non-stop running but failed to make a real impact. Replaced by Darcy

Klaidi Lolos 7: Good work to set up Tsaroulla for opener and had a goal-bound shot blocked. Showed some great skill but got frustrated at times.

Danilo Orsi 6: Never got a sniff of goal and looked isolated at times. Never stopped running.

Subs

Harry Ransom 8: Replaced Jay Williams after 30 minutes. Led the back three well, some important blocks.

Darcy 6: Replaced Campbell. Looked lively

Roles 6: Replaced Adeyemo. Nearly grabbed a late equaliser but denied by Jed Steer

Khaleel 5: Replaced Tsaroulla. Failed to make an impact in short time he was on.

