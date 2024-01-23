Crawley Town player ratings: 8/10 for star midfielder but 6/10 for defender who gifted Peterborough winning goal
Nick Tsaroulla gave Reds an early lead with a classy strike but Harrison Burrow’s deflected shot looped over Corey Addai before a wayward pass from Laurence Maguire allowed Ephron Mason-Clark to score the winner.
The defeat ended Crawley’s hopes of a trip to Wembley in the competition.
Here are our Crawley Town player ratings:
Corey Addai 7: Couldn’t do much about either Posh goal`. Look assured and did not have much to do second half
Nick Tsaroulla 7: Played as right wing back. Adapted to the role well and scored a lovely goal to give Reds the lead. Always looked to attack the Posh right back. Replaced by Khaleel.
Will Wright 7: Moved from defence to midfield after Williams picked up an injury. Assured in both roles.
Ade Adeyemo 7: Playing left wing back. Caused the Posh defence some headaches and had some brilliant moments but final ball lacked. Had a great chance to equalise but blasted over from 10 yards. Replaced by Roles
Joy Mukena 7: Mason-Clark gave him a lot to think about. Did well but out-muscled on more than one occasion. Looked composed and pulled off a superb block on the line to keep it at 2-1.
Laurence Maguire 6: Howler set up Mason-Clark to make it 2-1.
Jay Williams 5: Replaced by Harry Ransom after just 30 minutes after picking up an injury.
Liam Kelly 8: Needlessly booked after just five minutes but ran the show for Reds. A typical Liam Kelly performance.
Adam Campbell 6: Non-stop running but failed to make a real impact. Replaced by Darcy
Klaidi Lolos 7: Good work to set up Tsaroulla for opener and had a goal-bound shot blocked. Showed some great skill but got frustrated at times.
Danilo Orsi 6: Never got a sniff of goal and looked isolated at times. Never stopped running.
Subs
Harry Ransom 8: Replaced Jay Williams after 30 minutes. Led the back three well, some important blocks.
Darcy 6: Replaced Campbell. Looked lively
Roles 6: Replaced Adeyemo. Nearly grabbed a late equaliser but denied by Jed Steer
Khaleel 5: Replaced Tsaroulla. Failed to make an impact in short time he was on.