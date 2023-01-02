Crawley Town drew 202 despite going 2-0 up at Newport County.

Two Don Telford goals gave Reds the lead but Matt Dolan and Zanzala scored to earn a poitn for the home. Reds came so close to stealing three points when Telford missed a glorious chance at the end.

In a tense affair, Crawley stand in boss Darren Byfield was sent off after a fracas between the two benches in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings.

Dom Telford scored two goals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellery Balcombe 8 – Good save early on from Evans and then an even better one in the second half from Lewis. Saved from low free kick late on.

Mason 8 – Good effort in first half which flew over. Looked to attack when he could. All action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ransom 8 – Another solid performance in what is a breakout season for the defender.

Francillette 8 – Another impressive performance. Booked

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telford 8 – He will score better goals but who cares. Two vital goals under incredible circumstances. Booked.

Balagizi 8 – Caught in possession a couple of time but battled hard for 90 minutes in midfield. Could have scored winner at the end but shot was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oteh 8 – Looked lively on the right and comfortable on the ball. Reds best outlet in first half. Replaced by Khaleel.

Tsaroulla 8 – Another good performance from the left back. Won a penalty for a second game running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenks 8 – Grew into the game after a quiet start. Made some good interceptions. Busy. Replaced by Jack Powell.

Fellows 8 – Thwarted by Day in the Newport goal a couple of times. Looked dangerous at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chukwuemeka 7 – Wasted a great chance before Tsaroulla won the penalty. But worked hard for 80 minutes. Replaced by Jayden Davis

Powell 8 – His experience was vital as Reds looked to protect the lead. A calming influence Played a couple of lovely balls including the one which led to the penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khaleel 7 – Busy display in last half an hour.