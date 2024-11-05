Crawley Town player ratings: 8s for defenders but 5 for midfielder as Reds lack fireworks at Burton Albion

There were certainly no fireworks as 22nd-placed Crawley Town drew 0-0 with 24th placed Burton Albion in League One.

Crawley could have twice taken the lead in the first 90 seconds, firstly Jou Mukena couldn’t get on the end of Gavan Holohan’s cross and then from a corner Toby Mullarkey headed just over.

But the home side grew into the half and Connal Trueman saved twice from Tomas Kalinauskas and once from Ben Whitfield to keep the Reds in it.

Burton pressed and hassled Crawley in a difficult first half for Elliot’s men.

Gavan Holohan of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Crawley Town FC at Sixfields on October 26, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

However, Reds came out better in the second half with Ronan Darcy and Jeremy Kelly both having more influence.

Panutche Camara replaced Holohan on the hour and had two chances to give Crawley the lead, the second the best chance of the game from Darcy’s cross but he hit it straight at Max Crocombe.

Reds’ performance rose in confidence and it was Camara again who had a great chance to give his side the lead after good work from Forster but again his effort was saved by Crocombe.

Tola Showunmi came on a troubled the Burton defence with his strength and have Crocombe a sjay moment but against Reds did not have the cutting edge to take advantage..

The few chances Burton did have in the second half were snuffed out with ease by Mullarkey, Mukena and Charlie Barker.

It was an important game not to lose for the Reds, but it was certainly a game the could and should have won.

Connal Trueman 7 - Two comfortable saves from Kalinauskas early in first half would have settled him and was rarely troubled after that.

Toby Mullarkey 8 - Could have and should have made it 1-0 after just 90 seconds but headed just over. Defended well and showed good footwork at times.

Joy Mukena 8 - Some important interceptions in the first half. Brilliant block to deny Bodin in the second half. Hardly gave Orsi a sniff.

Charlie Barker 8 - Always calm on the ball and part of the defence that did well to keep to clean sheet.

Max Anderson 7 - Struggled to get a hold of the game and lost possession a couple of times in a packed midfield. But battled hard.

Bradley Ibrahim 7 - Caught in possession in first half and nearly gifted Kalinauskas an opener. Battled hard and a good pivot with Williams missing.

Ronan Darcy 6 - Quiet by his own high standards in the first half but had more influence in the second half and set up Camara for Reds’ best chance.

Harry Forster 7 - Looked good when flying forward but end product left a lot to be desired, especially with a free-kick in a promising position early on. Kalinauskas gave him a tough time in the right back position. Had much more effect in the second half with some driving runs. Replaced by Adeyemo

Jeremy Kelly 6 - A very quiet first half but saw more of the ball in the second half and we saw only a few glimpses of what we know he is capable of. Replaced by Hepburn-Murphy

Will Swan 6 - Held the ball up well when given the ball but chances were very few and far between. Replaced by Showunmi

Gavan Holohan 5 - Good cross in the first minute nearly set up an opener for Mukena but didn’t really get in the game after that. Replaced by Camara on 60 minutes.

Subs

Panutche Camara 7 - replaced Holohan. Had a good chance just after coming on and sent in a good cross which won a corner.He had two more chances after that but Crocombe was equal to them.

Tola Showunmi 7 - replaced Swan. Showed good strength to hold the ball up on a couple of occasions and gave Crocombe his shakiest moment.

Russian Hepburn-Murphy 6 - replaced Kelly.

Adeyemo 6 - replaced Forster.