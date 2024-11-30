Crawley Town player ratings: 8s for keeper and goal scorers as Crawley go out of the FA Cup in thriller

Crawley Town have been knocked out of the FA Cup after they gave up a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 against Lincoln City.

After an even first ten minutes, Crawley grabbed two goals within three minutes, with Jack Roles having grabbed the first with a simple tap in from Ade Adeyemo’s cross, before Tola Showunmi shacked off Imps captain Paudie O’Connor to set himself one on one

with George Wickens, with the Reds striker leaving the keeper no chance with a tidy finish.

The away team got back into the game six minutes later through an O’Connor header, before Jovon Makama completed the first half comeback as he headed the ball over the on-coming Eddie Beach.

Tola Showunmi scored for Crawley Town against Lincoln City | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Within five minutes of the second half, the Reds found themselves 4-2 down, through a wonderful strike from Erik Ring and a tap in from Kack Moylan.

Jeremy Kelly put Crawley back into the game with a fantastic effort, but it was not enough to turn the game around.

Player ratings:

Eddie Beach – 8

Second start for the Crawley loanee, and after a quiet first 20 minutes could not stop O’Connor’s header going past him. Should have done better on the second goal as he failed to reach the ball first, but made up for this with a great double save just before

half time. Could do nothing about Ring’s super-strike. He made numerous saves from Lincoln attempts in the second half, and kept the Reds in the game.

Charlie Barker – 6

Was called into action early to make an important block, before he headed out the resulting corner. Made numerous blocks throughout the game, but struggled at times to contain the Lincoln strikers.

Toby Mullarkey – 5

Out of possession played a mix of right back and right centre back, as he tried to defend what had come his way. Caught out with the whole team from set pieces for the two second half goals. Sloppy on the ball and with his defending at times.

Joy Mukena - 5

Played in the centre of the defence. Was apart from the defensive switch-off in the first five minutes of the second half. Made an important challenge late on to prevent another goalscoring chance.

Benjamin Tanimu – 7

The first FA Cup game for the Nigerian international, and fitted into the defence very well. Had the freedom to go forward with Mullarkey covering him when in possession, but also completed his defensive duties to a high level, with an important last man tackle

perfectly timed. Made way for Anderson at the start of the second half.

Jeremy Kelly – 8

Heavily involved in all aspects of play, always asked for the ball and when on it so technically good. Had a good chance in the first half but hit his shot wide. Scored a cracker of a goal, as he curled his effort from the edge of the box with power into the

bottom corner.

Bradley Ibrahim – 6

Complimented Kelly well in midfield. Tried to get the ball as much as possible and looked forward but struggled at times to get the ball through the Lincoln defence. Had moments of sloppiness, including one where Beach was forced into a save.

Jack Roles - 7

Grabbed the first goal of the game with a great run into the box followed by a simple tap in. Predominantly on the right-hand side, he liked to cut in and recycle the ball as Crawley tried to find a way past Lincoln’s back line. Is known to have a good shot

on him, but slipped before he struck his free kick wide of the post.

Ade Adeyemo – 7

Looked like a real threat down the left-hand side, as he grabbed an early assist with a brilliant cross. Found himself in space numerous times on the right-hand side but was closed down efficiently by the Lincoln players, who made his job tougher. Dropped deeper

in the second half to more of a full-back role.

Tola Showunmi – 8

Added to his FA Cup goal against Maidenhead with the second goal of the day, after he used his strength and balance to get through on goal. Played the deeper role behind John-Jules, and suited to it quickly, as he tracked back as well as looking forward. Could

not make the same difference in the second half and was subbed with 20 minutes left.

Tyreece John- Jules – 7

The main man up front, and made himself known to the Lincoln defenders with his intimidating presence, and soon got on the wrong side of the travelling fans after he grabbed a booking in the first half. Was subbed off at half time.

Subs:

Gavan Holohan – 6

Come on at the start of the second half, could not stop the Lincoln rout at the start of that half. Could not make an impact on the game. Sloppy at times with his decision making in important areas.

Max Anderson -6

Subbed on for the second half, but failed to get into the game and had moments of carelessness which almost let Lincoln get through on goal.

Sonny Fish – 6

Was the main striker for the last 20 minutes as the Reds attempted to get back into the game, but was isolated at times and could not aid the Reds in their attempted comeback.

Rafiq Khaleel – 6

Had come on to play down the left-hand side. Could not do much in the time he was given.