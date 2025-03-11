Crawley Town player ratings: 8s for midfielders and sub but 5 for striker in Charlton defeat

Tyreece John-Jules battles against Charlton | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Despite a positive performance, Crawley Town fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic.

It was a fairly equal first half between the sides but Crawley found themselves behind at the break after Thierry Small was on the receiving end of a low cross into the box and snuck his effort into the bottom corner.

At the start of the second half, Charlton looked to double their advantage with chance after chance but Crawley defended well and managed to keep the score within touching distance.

Reds did get back into the game after a tough spell and put plenty of crosses into the box but the vital finishing touch was missing which meant that Crawley fell to a narrow defeat in a fairly even contest against the Addicks.

Here are our player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott-7 He got a touch on Small’s opening goal but couldn’t get a strong enough hand on it to prevent the goal. At times he was a little hesitant to come off his line but overall a good performance from the shot stopper.

Charlie Barker-7 Barker was given the captain's armband for a reason. Everyone can see how hard he tries for the team and despite having a lack of experience, he seems the perfect choice for captaincy in Conroy’s absence. For the goal, his positioning could have been better to prevent Alex Gilbert from putting the low cross into the box.

Toby Mullarkey-7 Despite only recently returning from injury, Mullarkey played a commanding role in the centre of defence. After some good initiative to intercept a pass, the defender was almost immediately dispossessed which resulted in the opening goal. Arguably, there was not a lot he could have done and overall it was a good performance from the 29 year old.

Ben Radcliffe-7 The left back had a lot to deal with in the second half with Charlton mostly coming down his side but he was equal to it and defended well.

Armando Quitirna-8 Qutirna was the main attacking threat for Crawley with his forward runs. He tried to put some crosses into dangerous areas but other Reds players couldn’t get on the end of them.

Ade Adeyemo- 8 His darting run forward in the opening few minutes allowed Crawley to win the first corner of the game and ease some defensive pressure. In the second half he almost set Swan up for the equaliser with a brilliant run and cross which flashed across the six-yard box. Overall, he was a constant attacking threat throughout.

Max Anderson-6 Looked like his game was going to end early after picking up a knock but recovered as the first half went on. Anderson linked up Reds defensive play into attacks and helped switch the play from side-to-side. Substituted in the 64th minute.

Liam Fraser-7 Due to playing as a defensive midfielder, he had a lot of time to compose himself and pick out forward passes. In that kind of position, he is one of the players you want for this due to his range of passing capabilities.

Panutche Camara-8 After scoring a late equaliser against Reading on Saturday, Camara returned to the starting lineup and was very impressive in the middle of the pitch. He looked to start forward moves and his decision-making was excellent. As usual, his work rate was exceptional until he was replaced in the 64th minute.

Kamari Doyle-7 He was an active forward threat whenever he got the ball and interchanged nicely with Will Swan. Looked to make something happen but no other Crawley player had the finishing touch.

Will Swan-5 Missed two early chances in the first half to put Reds ahead and was unable to get any vital touches when dangerous balls were played into the box.

Subs

Tyreece John-Jules-8 An encouraging cameo from the forward was involved straightaway down the left-hand side where he had a one-two with Quitirna before putting a low cross into the box which was cleared. He made a positive difference when he came on and looked to make something happen.

Louie Watson-7 Joined the field of play in the 64th minute and occupied the midfield space well. He defended well and got forward whenever he could.

Bradley Ibrahim- 7 Ibrahim looked to replicate his Wrexham goal with an audacious strike at goal but it did not work out for him. He only had eight minutes to make a difference but did well in that short space of time.

Jeremy Kelly- 7 It is absolutely brilliant to see Kelly back in action after being out with injury for such a long period of time. He did not have a lot of time to make a difference due to coming on in the 82nd minute but the midfielder gets a seven simply because he has finally returned.

Gavan Holohan-N/A Came on in the final few minutes and wasn’t given any time to make a serious impact.