Crawley Town player ratings: 9 for in-form striker but 4 for defender as Reds lose to Posh

Peterborough United 4, Crawley Town 3

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh took the lead through Ricky Jade-Jones, who capitalsied on Mukena’s weak header to pounce and round the keeper to have a tap in.

Cian Hayes doubled the hosts' lead after running past most of the Crawley defence as his effort found the bottom right-hand corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Adeyemo’s goal late into the first half gave the Reds hope of a comeback, before Peterborough’s Hector Kyprianou scored as the second half began.

Ade Adeyemo in action against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes stadium | Pic Courtesy Peterborough Telegraph

The Reds scored two quick-fire goals of their own to level the scoreline, with Swan finishing a nice move with a well-taken finish before Showunmi headed in Darcy’s cross.

Posh grabbed the winner in the 61st minute, with Hayes getting his second of the game after Crawley were caught on the transition.

Another high-scoring game that Crawley are at the wrong end of, in another fantastic performance for the neutrals.

Player ratings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jojo Wollacott – 8 Was put into action early on, as Peterborough got into the game, and was forced to make an outstretched save from Hector Kyprianou. Could not do anything about the goals but was called into action with some more important stops.

Charlier Barker – 6 Had a tough time dealing with Posh winger Malik Mothersille, who used his pace to get behind him multiple times. Struggled at times with the whole defence to deal with Peterborough’s attack, especially when on the transition. Held his own for parts, but along with the whole defence found it to be a tricky fixture.

Joy Mukena – 4 Was at fault for the opening goal – tried to head it back to his keeper but could not keep his composure and lost out to Jade-Jones who did the rest. Was beaten by that man again but was saved by his keeper. Booked for a late challenge halfway through the first half. Partly at fault for the third goal, where his deflected clearance found Kyprianou who extended Posh’s lead.

Toby Mullarkey – 5 Was beaten too easily for the second goal. Tried to push forward whenever he could but was caught out on the transition numerous times, including for the fourth goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Adeyemo – 8 Looked lively on the ball, as he gave the Posh right-hand side something to think about. Always positive on the attack and grabbed Crawley’s first goal of the day with a fine finish.

Panutche Camara – 7 Linked up well on the right-hand side with Adeyemo. Caught out at times when Peterborough counterattacked, but helped the Reds get forward and create chances. Had one effort which went over the bar.

Jeremy Kelly – 7 Whenever the Reds were in possession, he was calling for the ball. Came deep to receive and looked forward much of the game to try and create chances.

Max Anderson - 6 Sloppy opening parts of the game, as he struggled to command the midfield. Linked up well in Crawley’s second goal of the game, with some nice interchange with Showunmi and Swan. Was subbed off in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Darcy – 7 Booked early on for silly foul. Apart from a volley which forced Bilokapic to make a save, the captain was sloppy when in the final third with numerous poor passes or crosses. Set up Showunmi with a precise cross to level the game. Was subbed off with 25 minutes remaining.

Will Swan – 7 Drifted a lot towards the left-hand side of the pitch. Struggled to get into the game in the but still managed to pick up a goal in the second half to get the Reds back into the game. Was subbed off in the second half after working hard for his team.

Tola Showunmi – 9 Had a couple of efforts blocked in the first half. Made some dangerous runs and got into some good positions but did not get the service required. Grabbed a goal and an assist within the first ten minutes of the second half, showing his importance to the attack.

Subs:

Harry Forster – 7 Looked bright when coming on, but failed to make an impact throughout the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreece John-Jules – 7 Played in the deeper ‘Swan’ role, but could not get into the game.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7 Almost had an instant impact from the bench, as he could not make a good connection with his first attempt before getting beat to the ball by the Posh goalkeeper. Had another effort which just went wide of the post, but a lively cameo appearance.

Jack Roles – 7 Brought on with the role to get Crawley back level, and played a very advanced role. Created some opportunities, but his team could not find an equaliser late on.

Bradley Ibrahim – 7 Came on late, but could not help Crawley level the score.