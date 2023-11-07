Crawley Town made it through to the next round of the EFL Trophy after a 3-2 win against Aston Villa u21s at the Broadfield Stadium.

Two goals from Jack Roles and one from Kamairi Swyer were enough to win an end-to-end game against an attacking Villa side.

Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings.

Corey Addai 7 - Couple of good saves early on to deny Richards and Barber and a very good close range stop from Broggio in second half but beaten twice

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey with Jack Roles after the game. Picture: Ed Medcalf

Jack Roles 9 - Two lovely finishes to twice give Crawley the lead. Always on the front foot and created a number of opportunities and nearly scored with a clever long range effort in the last five minutes.

Aaron Henry 8 - Covered a lot of ground and passed the ball well. Some wicked deliveries into the box as well.

Harry Forster 7 - Still to fully find his feet in a Crawley shirt but had some great moments down the right but just failed to beat the last man on occasions. But looked dangerous and could have scored. Defended well when needed

Tobi Omole 7 - Looked assured on the ball and good in defence and attack

Joy Mukena 7 - Looked to get forward when he good and started a couple of attacks. Defended well.

Ade Adeyemo 9 - Lively from the off and played key role in all three goals. A menace for the Villa defence. A wonderful player to watch in full flight. Quieter second half but still dangerous.

Travis Johnson 8 - Booked early on but moved from midfield to centre back very early on and did a solid job next to Wright in first half and Ransom in second half.

Kamarai Swyer 7 - Was in the right place to slot home Adeyemo’s cross for the second goal. Best game in a Crawley shirt. Worked hard up front. Should have got a second late on but took one touch too many

Adam Campbell 7 - Laid off the ball to Roles for the first goal. BLooked lively in his first start since returning from injury. Had a couple of good chances. Replaced by Lolos at half time.

Will Wright 7 - Skipper for the night. Led the team well, a calm influence on the ball. Replaced by Ransom at half-time

Subs

Klaidi Lolos 7 - Replaced Campell. Booked. Some nice touches but struggled to make a real impact