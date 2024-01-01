Crawley Town player ratings: 9/10s for goalscorers as they beat Swindon Town

Crawley Town made the perfect start to 2024 with a 3-1 win against Swindon Town at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday.

Jack Roles celebrates his goal that gave Crawley Town a 2-0 lead against Swindon Town. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Liam Kelly was ruled out through injury, Laurence Maguire was suspended after his red card on Friday night and Kellan Gordon was been rested. Jack Roles, Joy Mukena and Jay Williams replaced them in the starting line-up.

And it was Roles who was instrumental in giving Crawley the perfect start. The midfielder slotted in Darcy behind the Swindon left back with a perfectly timed pass and the former Robins man crossed to Danilo Orsi for the easiest of tap ins to give the Reds the lead after just nine minutes.

And Roles then doubled the lead with a brilliant volley from 20 yards out after Swindon failed to clear a corner properly.

Swindon still looked a threat going forward and Dan Kemp had the chance to pull one back just before the break but he somehow shot wide when it seemed easier to hit the target.

Reds killed the game off in the 53rd minute and it was that man Orsi with his 11th league goal of the season. Will Wright’s trademark piledriver was blocked but the ball fell kindly to the Reds striker who calmly rounded Lewis Ward and slotted into an empty net.

The visitors did get one back when Kemp fired home from the edge of the area but Reds had done what they needed to do.

Here are our player ratings:

Corey Addai 8 - A couple of shaky moments in the first half but grew with confidence and was solid. Pulled off an exceptional save from Jake Cain in the second half.

Dion Conroy 8 - A hugely calming influence in the centre of the back three,

Harry Ransom 8 - Won a few aerial battles with Charlie Austin and solid throughout.

Joy Mukena 7 - His first league start for the Reds, playing on the right of the back three, did a solid job. Did not look phased.

Jay Williams 8 - Good to have him back after suspension. Adds a bit of steel to the Reds midfield. Made some important interceptions.

Nick Tsaroulla 7 - A quiet game by his standards but another busy display.

Will Wright 8 - Battled hard and trademark shot led to the second goal. Moving him to midfield has been a masterstroke from Lindsey.

Ronan Darcy 8 - Playing right wing back and effective in defence and attack. Made the perfect run and pass to set up the first goal for Orsi

Jack Roles 9 - Some lovely touches and a superb ball to Darcy for the opening goal then a wonderful volley to make it 2-0.

Adam Campbell 7 - Industrious performance but lacked a cutting edge going forward but effective in defence.

Danilo Orsi 9 - An easy tap-in for the opener and a very cool-headed finish for the second goal. Worked hard.

Subs

Klaidi Lolos 7 – Replaced Roles. Some nice touches.

Kellan Gordon 6 – Replaced Darcy