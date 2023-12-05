Crawley Town player ratings: 9/10s for keeper and goalscorer while skipper leads by example as Reds beat Bristol Rovers

Crawley made it through to the next round of the EFL trophy after a brilliant second half, defeating league one outfit Bristol Rovers 2-1.

After a poor first half they went in 1-0 down despite Corey Addai making a number of saves. Crawley had two brilliant chances at the start of the second half from Jack Roles and Tobi Omole before Harry Ransom made an important block the other end. Jack Roles equalised for Crawley, finding himself free on the edge of the box and firing it in past a hapless Matthew Cox.

The home team carried on dominating the second half, creating more chances, and keeping Rovers away from their goal, and this led to Crawley taking the lead through Forster, running from his own half to slot it past Cox expertly. Crawley controlled the rest of the game, barely giving Rovers a sniff of their goal and later James Gibbons is sent off after a challenge on Forster.

This win pushes Crawley into the last 16 of the EFL trophy, the furthest they have ever been in the competition, with the draw commencing on Friday December 8 live on Sky Sports.

Here are Lucas Michael’s Player Ratings:

Corey Addai - 9: Started the game busy, making four saves in the first 15 minutes, later saving a one-on-one brilliantly keeping the score level before saving again brilliantly before half time. Had a quiet second half as Crawley got more into the game.

Harry Ransom - 8: Made a goal-saving block early on, looked comfortable in the centre of the back three. Made another important block seven minutes into the second half, completing a very solid performance from the defender.

Ronan Darcy – 8: Very mature in a young team, leading by example. Had a shot 25 mins in which flew over after he got past his defender and carried on creating dangerous attacks down the right-hand side in the first half. Had another chance in the second half fired over.

Jack Roles - 8: Lost the ball early on which led to a Rovers attack, struggled to get in his flow in the initial stages of the match. Was a different player in the second half, having a well-hit shot tipped over the bar. Went on to brilliantly score, firing it past Matthew Cox with his left foot to equalise for The Reds.

Aaron Henry - 6: Linked up well with the back three and grew into the game as Crawley got more control. Crossed in a dangerous free kick which almost took the keeper off guard. He lost the ball near the end of the first half which led to Rovers taking the lead. Had a great long-distance effort in the second half go inches over. Was subbed with 20 minutes left.

Harry Forster – 9: Looked threatening down the left-hand side, had Crawley’s first shot of the game which just went wide of the post after some good footwork. Ran half the length of the pitch to score a phenomenal goal which put Crawley in front.

Tobi Omole – 7: Foul throw early on, looked sloppy at first giving the ball away multiple times and putting Addai under pressure at one point, but grew into the game along with the team. Very unlucky not to score from a corner in the second half and was subbed off later in the second half.

Joy Mukena - 6: Had a lot to do early on with Rovers attacking multiple times but managed to get forward one point in the first half, putting in a dangerous cross which was cleared. Had less to do in the second half as Crawley took control.

Travis Johnson - 8: Made a good block then played through a lovely through ball to Mukena for a Crawley attack. Made another important block later on. Was booked after preventing a Rovers attack. Looked dangerous attacking down the right-hand side, linking well with his skipper Darcy. Got the assist for the second goal, before being subbed with 20 minutes left.

Kam Swyer - 7: Sloppily gave it away which led to an Addai save early on, had little to do as Rovers dominated most of the ball. Expertly layed the ball off for Roles for the equaliser. Looked dangerous on the counterattack for Crawley.

Rafiq Khaleel - 6: Linked up well with Forster on the left-hand side. Was sloppy at times early in the Crawley midfield. Was subbed off for Lolos 60 minutes in.

Subs:

Klaidi Lolos - 7: Showing his quality early on by getting involved with some nice touches and passes early. Added that extra bit of quality which took Crawley over the line.

Dion Conroy – 6: Back in the team, slotted in the defence to help Crawley get over the finish line.

Will Wright – 6: Came in to see out the rest of the game in defence. Was out of position for a Rovers attack but was there to cover a few times.