Crawley Town player ratings: 9s for defenders and debut keeper gets an 8 as Reds claim huge win at Mansfield Town

Keeper Matt Cox gathers the ball on his Crawley Town debut | Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Crawley Town are looking to pick up three vital points against Mansfield Town in their latest League One trip.

The first half lacked any real quality from either side and ended goalless. The best two chances fell to Will Swan but both times he couldn’t beat Christy Pym.

And it was Pym who was the busier of the two keepers in the second half and he pulled off two brilliant saves to deny Tyreece John-Jules and Dion Conroy as Crawley dominated.

And they got the goal they deserved in the 81st minute when, after a driving run by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, a shot from Swan was saved by Pym, but substitute Ade Adeyemo poked home.

Tyreece John-Jules is beaten in the air | Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The home side nearly stole a point at the end but the brilliant Charlie Barker made a heroic goal line clearance. The win moved Crawley up one place.

Here are our player ratings:

Matt Cox 8 – Brentford loanee was thrown straight into the first team an he had a busy first 45 minutes without really being tested. Didn’t put a foot wrong – but wasn’t given the chance to by a blunt Mansfield attack.

Ben Radcliffe 8 – Looked like he has been playing in that back three for a while. Strong and confident. Used the ball well.

Dion Conroy 9 – Calm and assured in possession – as he always is – and marshalled back three expertly. Nearly scored but Pym denied him.

Charlie Barker 9 – Another committed display from the young defender. Has become a very consistent performer for the Reds. A brilliant goal line clearance in injury time. Booked.

Bradley Ibrahim 8 – Always wants the ball and always looking to get involved. Defensively he was superb at the base of the midfield.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 8 – Broke into Mansfield box in the opening seconds and was lively throughout. Pace was always a threat caused problems all night for the Stags defence. His run was the catalyst for the goal.

Max Anderson 7 – Looked to drive forward when in possession – looked as likely as any to open the scoring. Industrious.

Tyreece John-Jules 6 – Struggled and first half was epitomised by his woeful corner – the Reds only corner of the half. Snapshot on 55th minute forced a superb save from Pym. Replaced by Showunmi.

Harry Forster 7 – Had one darting run early on and produced a brilliant cross. When he had to defend, he did his job well and looked lively, especially in the second half but lacked a final product at times. Replaced by Adeyemo.

Panutche Camara 7 – Busy performance and made some good challenges. He produced a couple of good balls into the box. Replaced by Doyle.

Will Swan 7 – Returning to his old stomping ground and tested Pym a couple of times in the first half – and should have done better with one effort on 32 minutes. Defended well when needed and was a threat on the left at times when he got behind the Stags defence. It was his shot which was saved before Adeyemo poked home. Replaced by Holohan.

Subs:

Ade Adeyemo 7 – Replaced Forster. In the right place at the right time to pop home the winner after Swan’s initial shot was saved.

Tola Showunmi 6 – Replaced John-Jules.

Kamarai Doyle 6 – Replaced Camara.

Benjamin Tanimu n/a – Replaced Anderson.

Holohan n/a – Replaced Swan.