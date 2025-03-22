Crawley Town player ratings: 9s for goalscorer and forward and 8s all round as Reds get vital win
Kamari Doyle opened the scoring inside 20 minutes with a curled strike but it was Rushian Hepburn-Murphy who did the hard work after dribbling at the Rovers defence from inside his own half before playing it wide for the midfielder.
From start to finish, it was Crawley who looked the better side with their free-flowing forward play. Defensively, they nullified any attacking threat from Rovers who struggled to get any sight of goal.
Crawley have now closed the gap from safety to nine points with eight games left to play. Surely they can’t do the impossible?
Here are our player ratings..
Thimothee Lo-Tutala-7 A calm and composed performance from the goalkeeper who was signed on a seven-day loan.
Booked for time-wasting in the 83rd minute
Charlie Barker-8 He was handed the armband in Lindsey’s first game back in charge and cleaned up any loose
balls down the right hand side. Booked for a late challenge halfway through the first half.
Liam Fraser-8 Worked well with Watson and Ibrahim to dominate Rovers midfield. He was the main man to link
up play between Reds defence and attack.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy-9 What an opening first half from the forward. He created the opening goal with a brilliant run from
inside his own half before playing it wide for Doyle who made no mistake finding the back of the
net. He also made plenty of runs in behind and tried sending his teammates through on goal on
multiple occasions.
Armando Quitirna-8 He is like a wizard on the ball. The tricky winger was so good at pulling defenders in and
drawing fouls as well as linking up play nicely on the right-hand side.
Jeremy Kelly-8 He is considered the ‘best player in the world’ by Lindsey for a reason. A very calm and collected
performance on the left. Defensively, he also covered Flint when the defender pushed further up
the pitch. Replaced in the 56th minute.
Bradley Ibrahim-8 A dominant performance from the midfielder who cleaned up everything in the middle of the
park until his replacement in the 70th minute.
Toby Mullarkey-8 He controlled the backline in the middle which stopped Rovers from getting any clear-cut
chances at goal.
Kamari Doyle-9 An exceptional performance from the young man. His creativity and movement allowed Reds to
move the ball up the pitch comfortably in the opening stages and he opened the scoring with a
brilliant curled strike.
Louie Watson-8 A very calm and composed performance. His best moment from the game was a brilliant piece
of trickery to escape his man in the first half. Replaced in the 56th minute.
Josh Flint-8 You wouldn’t have been able to tell this was his first time in the starting lineup since his long-
term injury. Rovers looked to have targeted his side in the first half but he was equal to
everything that came his way. His only error occurred when he gave the ball away cheaply to
Scott Sinclar who dragged his shot wide.
Subs
Max Anderson-7 Gave some much needed legs for Crawley in the middle of the pitch when he came on in the
70th minute.
Harry Forster-7 He produced a brilliant daring run down the left-hand side to ease some pressure of the Crawley
defence in the 85th minute.
Will Swan-7 He was not heavily involved in attacking play when he came on the pitch but defended well.
Panutche Camara-7 From the moment he came on in the 56th minute, he was a workhorse running all over the pitch.
He also tried to kickstart some Crawley moves.
Tyreece John-Jules-7 Came on in the 70th minute and pressurised the Rovers defence. He did give the ball away
cheaply on one occasion but apart from that he controlled Reds forward line.