Crawley Town player ratings: 9s for goalscorer and Liverpool loanee as Reds pick up first point against MK Dons

Crawley fought hard against MK Dons to earn a point in what was a dramatic match between the sides.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ade Adeyemo scored the opening goal of the game on the stroke of half-time before Luke Offord equalised on the 71st minute.

Here are our player ratings for the game:

Harvey Davies – 9 - A couple of close calls but overall showed good awareness throughout the game and made some fantastic saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley Town players celebrate Ade Adeyemo's goal against MK Dons | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Dion Conroy – 7 – Made a couple of small errors in the first half but he demonstrated some good defending in the second half which helped keep Crawley in the game.

Charlie Barker – 8 – He was confident on the ball and made some important tackles during the game. He had a chance to score late on but his effort went just over the bar.

Kabby Tshimanga – 7 – It was a quiet game for him. He didn’t get many real opportunities at goal but applied a good amount of pressure and showed some real determination to win the ball. Replaced after 81 minutes by Tola Showunmi.

Harry McKirdy – 8 – Linked up well with Adeyemo and Cashman and provided the assist for Crawley’s only goal of the game. He put some good balls into the box and showed a real threat going forward. Replaced after 81 minutes by Louis Flower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cashman – 7 – He was booked for a poor challenge in the second half but other than that he got the ball into the box and showed good moments throughout the game.

Ade Adeyemo – 9 – Crawley’s best player in the game. He was confident when on the ball and was able to get into good attacking positions. He continuously got the ball into the box and scored on the stroke of half-time. Replaced after 84 minutes by Jack Roles.

Kaheim Dixon – 7 – Took a bit of time to get into the game but eventually looked really dangerous on the ball and got the Reds into some decent positions. He had a big chance to double Crawley’s lead but his shot went over the bar.

Jay Williams – 6 – He was replaced at half-time after a quiet game. He made a few tackles but didn’t do a huge amount when he was on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louie Watson – 7 – Had a few bright moments in the game and made some good passes in the second half, however they didn’t lead to anything. Replaced after 84 minutes by Reece Brown.

Josh Flint – 7 – He did what he needed to when on the ball. His long range passing was good which helped create some solid chances.

Max Anderson – 7 – Came on for Williams at half-time. He made a few good challenges and applied good pressure to the opposition.

Louis Flower – 7 – Came onto the pitch on the 81st minute and played well. He made a difference when he was on the ball and got Crawley into some really promising positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Brown – n/a – He entered the game after 84 minutes and didn’t have much time to make an impact.

Jack Roles – n/a – He also entered the game on the 84th minute. He didn’t get much of the ball and was unable to make an impact.