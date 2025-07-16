Crawley Town player ratings: 9s for goalscorers and an 8 for 16-year-old triallist as Reds beat Daggers

A positive 5-1 win continued Crawley Town’s unbeaten pre-season run against a good, physical Dagenham and Redbridge side.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First half goals from Harry McKirdy (21 mins) and Harry Forster (32 mins) saw the reds 2-0 up at half time. An early mistake in the second half allowed the Daggers to pull one back, but further goals from Reece Brown and two from Trialist B finished the scoring.

Here are our player ratings

1 Harvey Davies – 7/10 - One slight mistake gave the daggers a chance but looked in command until he was robbed off the ball for the Daggers goal. Replaced on 66 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavan Holohan congratulates goalscorer Reece Brown | Picture: CTFC

3 Dion Conroy – 8/10 - Looked like he is back to his best in a Crawley shirt. Replaced on 66 minutes.

5 Charlie Barker – 7/10 - A misunderstanding between him and Davies nearly resulted in a goal but looked good going forward. Back pass to Davies for the Daggers goal. Replaced on 66 minutes.

6 Max Anderson – 8/10 - His usual assured self in the middle, dropped back into the defence to cover for Conroy as he pressed forward. Played a full 90 minutes.

7 Harry Forster – 9/10 – Looked sharp on the left, linking up well with Josh Flint. Great assist for the first goal on 21 minutes and scored the second after 32 minutes. Replaced on 66 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Kabongo Tshimanga - 7/10 – Had a quiet first half but held the ball up well and showed good work off the ball. Replaced on 66 minutes.

13 Harry McKirdy - 9/10 – Scored the first of the night on 21 minutes with an excellent finish. Showed flashes of brilliance. Replaced on 66 minutes.

19 Dion Pereira -7/10 - Had his moments against his former team and showed good feet and pace on the wing. Replaced on 66 minutes.

26 Jay Williams – 8/10 – His first outing this preseason only lasted 20 minutes but looked like he had never left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27 Louie Watson – 7/10 -Didn’t do anything wrong in his 21 mins

28 Josh Flint – 7/10 - Linked well with Forster down the left flank. Replaced on 75 minutes

Substitutes:

30 Ryan Sandford – 7/10 - Didn’t really have much to do when he came on after 66 minutes, except for making a routine save from an Andy Carroll header late in the second half.

8 Gavan Holohan -7/10 - Came on after 21 minutes and he provided the assist for Harry Forster’s goal with a quick throw in, and he hit the bar on 60 mins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Reece Brown -7/10 - Came on after 21 mins and looked ok when he came on. He scored the 3rd goal on 67 minutes. Replaced on 74 minutes

14 Louis Flower – 9/10 - Came on after 66 minutes and had an instant impact with the assist for Reece Brown’s goal on 67 minutes and he set up the 4th goal on 85 minutes. His shot was saved which was palmed out for the 5th goal on 87th minute.

15 Ben Radcliffe – 7/10 – Came on after 66 minutes and was booked on 77 mins for shirt pulling.

22 Ade Adeyemo – 7/10 – Came on after 66 minutes, did well when he came on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 Antony Papadopoulos – 7/10 – Came on after 66 minutes and coped well in the midfield.

55 Trialist A - 7/10 – Came on after 66 minutes and dealt with Andy Carroll quite well.

56 Trialist B – 8/10 – Came on after 74 minutes and the youngster scored twice on 85 and 87 minutes.

57 Trialist C – 7/10 – Came on after 74 minutes and did ok.

66 Trialist D – 7/10 – Came on after 66 minutes and did ok.