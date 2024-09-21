Crawley Town player ratings at Wrexham: Four 8s and plenty of 7s as the Reds are edged out by the Red Dragons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town were undone by set-pieces as they were defeated 2-1 by Wrexham who remain unbeaten at home so far this season.

For the second week running Armando Quitirna got Crawley level, with a brilliant left footed strike which flew past Arthur Okonkwo at the start of the second half however it was not enough as Max Cleworth put the hosts back in front, late in the game.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring halfway through the first half when an attempted clearance from a corner landed at the feet of the midfielder who volleyed it into the bottom corner.

Quitirna responded at the start of the second half after Ronan Darcy drilled in a pass to the winger who’s first touch helped him escape the Wrexham defender before he hammered it hard and low past Okonkwo.

Panutche Camara impressed for Crawley Town at Wrexham. Picture by Stephen Lawrence/Telephoto Images

With ten minutes left to play, Cleworth met George Dobson’s cross with a header at the back post which sneaked past Wollacott to send the hosts home with all three points.

Even though Reds were defeated, it was another spirited performance from Scott Lindsey’s side – here is how we rated the players:

Jojo Wollacott 8 – He was not heavily involved today but when he was needed, Wollacott produced some amazing saves.

Josh Flint 7 – Was defensively solid.

Joy Mukena 7 – Did well to keep Welshpool (Mullin) quiet throughout the game and was solid once again alongside Flint and Mullarkey.

Toby Mullarkey 7 – Not as active going forward like in previous games but was solid in his defensive duties.

Max Anderson 7 – Did well to keep Wrexham’s physical midfielders quiet and was solid alongside Williams. Replaced in the 62nd minute.

Jay Williams 7 – Like Anderson, he competed with Wrexham's midfield and helped keep the hosts key players quiet.

Jeremy Kelly 6 – A quiet game from Kelly today. He was not involved in forward moves as much as he normally is but he did put some dangerous balls into the box.

Junior Quitirna 8 – For the second week running he has managed to find a crucial goal to get Crawley level. From the first touch to the finish it was a brilliant goal and he deserves a lot of credit for it. He almost scored at the death of the first half when he rounded the keeper but put his shot over the bar. Replaced in the 68th minute

Panutche Camara 8 – Another good performance from Camara who has began to find his groove now. He was involved in lots of the forward play and occupied important positions to link up the play.

Ronan Darcy 7 – He managed to get the assist for Quitirna’s goal today with a brilliant drilled past through the heart of the Wrexham midfield. However defensively, he looked lethargic and was at fault for Wrexham’s second goal when Cleworth put the hosts back in front. Replaced in the 81st minute.

Will Swan 8 – The only thing missing from his performance was a goal. He created some serious problems for the Wrexham defence and had two chances inside six minutes with one which whistled past the post. Replaced in the 62nd minute.

SUBSTITUTES

Tola Showunmi 7 – Came on in the 81st minute to try and find a goal on his debut. He found himself in good spaces in and around the box but the ball did not land nicely for him. Played in a front two with Hepburn-Murphy.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 7 – Came on in the 62nd minute and tried to help create chances but was unable to get the better of the Wrexham defence. Not a bad showing from the forward as he did look good on the ball.

Cameron Bragg 7 – Came on in the 62nd minute and gave an alternative option for Lindsey. His progressive forward passes were good and he helped clean up any loose balls in the middle of the pitch.

Ade Adeyemo 7 – Looked to find spaces on the pitch but not massively involved when he came on. Did nothing wrong in his 28 minute appearance.