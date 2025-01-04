Crawley Town player ratings: Debutant gets a 7 as substitute but plenty of 4s and 5s as Reds disappoint Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town began 2025 with a 3-0 defeat away to Barnsley on Saturday.

Manager Rob Elliot watched from the stands as the hosts took an early lead through Jon Russell on a chilly afternoon at Oakwell as Crawley struggled to get in the game and create chances.

The Reds misery was compounded early in the second half as two quick goals from the Yorkshire side – from Max Watters and Davi Keillor-Dunn – took away any chance of a positive result.

Player Ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 7. Found himself at no real fault for the goals. Stopped the scoreline from being even more embarrassing for the Reds.

Toby Mullarkey – 5. Perhaps could have done better for the first goal with his clearance. Improved once the side moved to a back four.

Dion Conroy – 5. Should have done better for Barnsley’s goals and lost his man on several occasions.

Charlie Barker – 6. Displayed his usual determination throughout but has to accept partial blame for the goals. Played a lovely ball through to Showunmi in the second half which was unlucky not to be converted.

Tola Showunmi | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Tyreece John-Jules – 5. Struggled to get into the game and was substituted once the game was decided.

Armando Quitirna – 7. Had a number of chances and would have liked a consolation for his side. Displayed his usual quality and creativity at times but his work never came off.

Jeremy Kelly – 5. Struggled like much of the team for the first half, had a hopeful 15 minutes after that before being substituted.

Max Anderson – 5. Found himself outdone by the Barnsley midfield on occasion and his usual passing radar may have been a little off today. Substituted when the game was a procession.

Panutche Camara – 4. Struggled to adjust to a wingback position and found himself exposed on several occasions.

Will Swan – 4. Had a couple of chances in the first half but was substituted after an hour.

Tola Showunmi – 6. Had a decent number of chances and will feel unlucky to not get his name on the scoresheet. Lacked service for plenty of the match but still found himself in good positions.

Substitutes:

Ben Radcliffe – 7. Impressed on his Crawley debut both offensively and defensively. The side looked more assured in his presence and the Reds created more chances after he came on.

Bradley Ibrahim – 6. Showed good energy after coming on with the game complete and fashioned a few chances for himself.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 6. Continued his usual impressive energy levels and worked the opposition keeper more than once, including a shot against the post. Crawley’s energy levels certainly increased when he came on.

Antony Papadopoulos – N/A

The West Sussex side now have two weeks off before they face fellow struggling side Burton on the 18th January.