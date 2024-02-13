Jeremy Kelly on his first start for Crawley Town on Tuesday night against Walsall at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert

It looked on course to be another frustrating evening when former player Isaac Hutchinson opened the scoring from the spot in the 38th minute, following Jay Williams’ foul on Jack Earing, but a much-improved second-half display saw Kelly level things up. Read Lucas Michael's match report here.

The Red Devils remain 15th and a point above Walsall.

Here are Tom Cunningham’s player ratings.

Corey Addai - 7: Did well to deny former Crawley man Isaac Hutchinson not once but twice in the first half, only to concede from the Walsall star from the spot. Struggled to cope with Walsall’s set pieces at times in an otherwise solid display.

Will Wright: 7 - Whilst his defensive partners were booked, Wright avoided a place in the referee’s book in a solid display.

Dion Conroy: 7 - Like Maguire, Conroy did well after receiving an early booking and particularly helped to limit Jamille Matt leading the line for the visitors.

Laurence Maguire: 7 - Unfortunate to receive a booking for his challenge on Thomas Andrew Knowles, Maguire then walked the tightrope well for the rest of proceedings, keeping the Walsall frontmen fairly quiet. Unlucky to see his late header saved by Jackson Smith.

Jay Williams: 6 - Booked for his foul on Gordon early on, the defender then found himself the wrong side of Earing, before bringing the Walsall man down for the penalty.

Liam Kelly: 8 - Was at the centre of the positives produced by the Red Devils and finished emphatically when the chance fell his way to equalise in the 65th minute in a fairly flawless performance.

Jeremy Kelly: 7 - On his first start for the club, the January arrival was a standout in the first-half, showcasing his quick feet for the first time in what could be a sign of things to come. Deservedly received a standing ovation when replaced by Adam Campbell in the 70th minute.

Nick Tsaroulla: 7 - Crawley’s threat came down his side at the start of the second half and it was no surprise that the Red Devils found their equaliser by taking that route partly through Tsaroulla.

Ronan Darcy: 7 - Unlucky not to get an assist to his name in the first period after a promising cutback, Darcy, like Kelly, was at the centre of Crawley’s fight-back, before being replaced by Harry Forster in the final 20 minutes.

Klaidi Lolos: 6 - Flashed a fine effort past the right-hand post from distance for Crawley’s best chance of the first-half, but struggled in possession at times and was eventually hooked for Jack Roles just after the hour mark.

Danilo Orsi: 6 - In a frustrating game for the forward, Orsi still more than played his part for Linsey’s side, finding Kelly with an inch-perfect pass to set up a thumping equaliser.

Substitute:

Jack Roles 61’ (Lolos) – 7: Replacing Lolos, Roles instantly drove the Red Devils forward and it was no coincidence that they levelled things up just four minutes after he came on.

Harry Forster 70’ (Darcy) - 7: Came ever so close to becoming the hero from the bench in stoppage time, only for his volleyed effort to be well saved by Smith.

Adam Campbell 70’ (Jeremy Kelly) - 6: On for the impressive Kelly, Campbell was also one who helped Crawley to launch a late onslaught, albeit without one that ended with a winning goal.

Mustapha Olagunju (Williams 80’) - 6: On for his debut, the Huddersfield Town loanee slotted straight into the backline, blocking well to deny the visitors late on.