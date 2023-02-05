Crawley Town suffered a 1-0 defeat at Gillingham on Saturday.

These are the player ratings for the Gillingham match from the supporters on the coach with GH Away Travel.

Their summary: “After a really promising first half when they created about 6 scoring chances but failed to convert any, the second half was the complete opposite, undone by an early set piece corner but never got back into the match as they did in the opening 45 minutes. Very few chances were created and were on the back foot for most of the time.

"The second half performance didn't do some of the players very well after a good team performance for the first 45 minutes. Something for manager Scott Lindsey to think about for next week’s home game against Crewe.

"Great away support and never stopped supporting the team throughout the game.”

Player ratings:

Corey Addai - 6 - played well, made a few good saves, kicking could be improved, did well to stop NIchols from scoring.

Kellan Gordon - 8 - a great debut for the defender, is going to be a crowd pleaser on this performance, looked like he picked up an injury late on when substituted.

Ludwig Francillette - 4 - not at his usual standard, second half performance let himself down - one to forget

Dion Conroy - 6 - kept Nichols quiet for most of the game, but that affected his overall game

Nick Tsaroulla - 5 - not his usual solid performance some poor final passes

Jack Powell - 5 - didn't assert himself and dominate the midfield in the second half

Teddy Jenks - 5 - very quiet

Ben Gladwin - 8 - voted man of the match on the coach coming home - solid performance as the new captain - needs to get the other midfielders working with him.

Amaride Oteh - 4 - some bad decision making - should have taken a few attempts at goal when the chances were there.

Tom Fellows - 7 - kept trying all game, could not fault his effort, needs to improve the final pass into the strikers.

Dom Telford - 6 - Kept going all games, but starved of any real service especially in the second half

Subs

Ashley Nadesan - 5 - on for Oteh

Jack Roles - 5 - on for Powell