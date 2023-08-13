Crawley Town continued their unbeaten start to the League Two season with a 1-1 draw with Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium.

Conor McAleny's 47th minute effort cancelled out Luke Garbutt's own goal just before the break.

Here are the player ratings from the supporters on the GH Away Day travel coach coming back from Salford. They said: “Great Performance by the team and showing what a squad that Scott has put together - four points from the opening two matches - what's not to be liked and encouraged - roll on MK Dons and Gillingham.”

Corry Addai - 8 - majority of the game he had nothing to do but when called into action was efficient

Will Wright - 7 - Another solid performance - set up the goal from the free kick

Dion Conroy - 7 - Never disappoints and controls the back line with the minimum of fuss

Harry Ransom - 7 - Like with the other back three, a solid performance, winning most of the headed clearances

Kellan Gordon - 6 - Good first half, faded in the second having to do more defensive duties when Salford changed their set up.

Jay Williams was outstanding for Crawley Town against Salford City on Saturday. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Nick Tsaroulla - 6 - Again like Gordon had a good first half but more defensive work in the second

Liam Kelly - 7 - Battled all over the pitch and kept the ball moving, replaced by Aaron Henry late in the game

Jay Williams - 9 - Outstanding won everything in front of the back three, never stopped working

Ronan Darcy - 8 - his best performance so far - unlucky not to score - a brilliant save from the keeper denied him.

Danilo Orsi - 6 - Battled up from maybe should have scored but caused the Salford defence problems, quiet second half

Dom Telford - 6 - not one of his better game, faded in the second half and was substituted

Subs

Aaron Henry - 6 - kept the midfield ticking when coming on -

Klaidi Lolos - 7 - caused no end of panic in the Salford defence with is speed - but didn't get any real opportunities in front of goal

Adam Campbell - 7 - first minutes on the pitch, looked very lively and quick - could become another fans favourite.