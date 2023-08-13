Conor McAleny's 47th minute effort cancelled out Luke Garbutt's own goal just before the break.
Here are the player ratings from the supporters on the GH Away Day travel coach coming back from Salford. They said: “Great Performance by the team and showing what a squad that Scott has put together - four points from the opening two matches - what's not to be liked and encouraged - roll on MK Dons and Gillingham.”
Corry Addai - 8 - majority of the game he had nothing to do but when called into action was efficient
Will Wright - 7 - Another solid performance - set up the goal from the free kick
Dion Conroy - 7 - Never disappoints and controls the back line with the minimum of fuss
Harry Ransom - 7 - Like with the other back three, a solid performance, winning most of the headed clearances
Kellan Gordon - 6 - Good first half, faded in the second having to do more defensive duties when Salford changed their set up.
Nick Tsaroulla - 6 - Again like Gordon had a good first half but more defensive work in the second
Liam Kelly - 7 - Battled all over the pitch and kept the ball moving, replaced by Aaron Henry late in the game
Jay Williams - 9 - Outstanding won everything in front of the back three, never stopped working
Ronan Darcy - 8 - his best performance so far - unlucky not to score - a brilliant save from the keeper denied him.
Danilo Orsi - 6 - Battled up from maybe should have scored but caused the Salford defence problems, quiet second half
Dom Telford - 6 - not one of his better game, faded in the second half and was substituted
Subs
Aaron Henry - 6 - kept the midfield ticking when coming on -
Klaidi Lolos - 7 - caused no end of panic in the Salford defence with is speed - but didn't get any real opportunities in front of goal
Adam Campbell - 7 - first minutes on the pitch, looked very lively and quick - could become another fans favourite.
Overall team performance - 8 - another battling performance, should have taken some of the chances created - defended will in the second half but need to put the ball in the net rather than hit the woodwork - 4 times in this match. Scott Lindsey going for the full set of yellow cards - 3 in 3.