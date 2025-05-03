Crawley Town player ratings: Five 8s and plenty of 7s as Reds end season with win at Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Max Anderson helped Crawley end their season with a win as they beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Croud Meadow.

The Reds’ relegation to League Two was confirmed earlier in the week when Burton Albion drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic – and with Shrewsbury also relegated, it meant this was merely a chance for both managers to start planning ahead for next season.

The opening exchanges had a very friendly feel about it with both sides happy to pass the ball around their defenders.

Shrewsbury Town forward Callum Stewart had the first chance of the game, his diving header going wide of the post in what was the only noteworthy effort in the opening 20 minutes.

Max Anderson was on the scoresheet for Crawley Town at Shrewsbury. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

As the first half approached its midpoint, Dion Conroy was caught in possession by John Marquis which allowed the attacker a clear run at goal.

Marquis advanced and found George Lloyd inside the penalty box, but Charlie Barker's timely intervention prevented the shot.

It was a quiet opening 45 minutes for Crawley’s attacking players with Reds managing only one effort at goal.

Anderson played in Gavan Holohan whose first time shot was saved by Jamal Blackman.

Just three minutes after the interval, Holohan won Crawley a penalty when he was bundled over by Josh Feeney who was then sent off.

Hepburn-Murphy stepped up and calmly placed the penalty straight down the middle to get his 10th league goal of the season.

Crawley took advantage of playing with an extra man and doubled their lead on the hour mark through Anderson’s incredible volley from the edge of the box.

The Blues had an opportunity to halve the deficit when Vadaine Oliver’s drilled shot headed goal bound but Toby Steward managed to get down low and make a comfortable save.

Five minutes from full-time, Mal Benning did get one goal back for the hosts when his left-footed strike found the bottom corner and the back of the net.

Hepburn-Murphy thought he added a third for Crawley at the end of the game when he had an empty net to pass the ball into due to Blackman going up for a Shrewsbury corner, but the linesmen raised his flag for offside and Reds ended their season with a 2-1 win.

Here’s how we rated the Reds at the Shrews:

Toby Steward – 8

He was very good at coming off his line in moments of need and made multiple comfortable saves to prevent Shrewsbury from scoring more than one goal.

Charlie Barker – 7

The defender made some crucial blocks and interceptions but did not have a huge amount of defensive duties to fulfill.

Dion Conroy – 7

On what could be his final appearance for the club, he was caught in possession on a few occasions but overall it was a good performance in the centre of defence.

Ben Radcliffe – 7

He seemed to be one of Reds biggest attacking threats in the opening 45 minutes by moving the ball up the pitch quickly. At the end of the first half he threaded through Hepburn-Murphy who tried to go round the keeper but ran the ball out of play.

Jeremy Kelly – 7

A calm and composed performance from the midfielder.

Jack Roles – 8

A very good all-round performance with him helping clean up loose balls around Reds half and also getting forward to create chances at goal. His enticing cross into the box resulted in Crawley winning a penalty and taking the lead early in the second half.

Max Anderson – 8

Did not have many defensive duties to fulfil and instead focused on linking up forward play which he did well. He also got on the scoresheet with a sublime volley from the edge of the box.

Liam Fraser – 7

A fairly quiet performance from the midfielder who did not have much to do due to Shrewsbury’s lack of attacking threat. Like Anderson, he linked up forward play well.

Panutche Camara – 7

Did not have a huge amount to do but played a perfect lofted pass to Anderson whose volley doubled Reds lead.

Gavan Holohan – 8

He was Crawley’s brightest spark in a quiet first half. The midfielder saw lots of the ball and tried to kick start attacking moves. He also had Reds only shot in the opening 45 minutes which was saved by Blackman. Three minutes into the second half he helped win Crawley a penalty when he was bundled over by Feeney inside the six-yard box.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7

Compared to previous games, it was a fairly quiet performance from the forward but he did get in behind on a few occasions and calmly converted from the spot to give Crawley the lead.

SUBS:

Armando Quitirna – 8

An entertaining cameo from the substitute who looked like a threat whenever he was on the ball. He also had two dangerous efforts at goal from free kicks with both being saved well by Blackman.

Antony Papadopoulos – 7

He had not been given a huge amount of chances since being recalled from loan in January so had 12 minutes to impress Lindsey going into next season. However, he did not see much of the ball and didn’t create any chances of note.

Kamari Doyle – 7

Played in Hepburn-Murphy in stoppage time to give the forward an empty net to pass the ball into.