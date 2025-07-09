Crawley Town player ratings: Former Coventry City forward gets a 9 and plenty of 8s as Reds beat neighbours

Crawley Town defeated local neighbours Three Bridges 5-0 in their second match of pre-season

It took 30 minutes for a strong Reds lineup — which did not include any trialists — to take the lead. Kabongo Tshimanga’s close-range strike deflected off Dion Pereira and into the back of the net.

Less than 10 minutes later, Crawley’s new number nine, Tshimanga, grabbed his first goal in a Reds shirt with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Crawley added a third on the verge of half-time through Reece Brown, who had an empty net to tap into after Gavan Holohan played a low cross across goal following some clever footwork.

Scott Lindsey made eight changes for the second half, with Antony Papadopoulos, Holohan, and Harvey Davies the only players to keep their place.

Of the eight half-time substitutes, four were trialists, with Harry Forster, Ade Adeyemo, Louis Flower, and Jack Roles also getting some valuable minutes under their belts.

Five minutes from time, Louis Flower grabbed his second goal in a Crawley shirt — having scored against Hearts in the opening game of pre-season — when he finished off a well-worked Crawley move. Jack Roles capped off an impressive display by finding the bottom corner in the final minute to seal a well-deserved win for Lindsey’s men.

Here are our player ratings:

Harvey Davies-7: The Liverpool loanee was rarely called into action, touching the ball only a handful of times. He did, however, react sharply to intercept a long ball by coming off his line and taking control of his area — a clear sign of his strong reading of the game. The 21-year-old also looked assured in possession, something Scott Lindsey will no doubt have been looking for in his goalkeeper during the recruitment process.

Josh Flint-8: He played on the left side of a back three and had few defensive duties to contend with. His most notable contributions came through a series of pinpoint long balls over the top, which repeatedly caught the Three Bridges defence off guard.

Charlie Barker-7: He had very little to contend with, largely due to Three Bridges' lack of attacking intent. Operating in the centre of defence — a role he wasn’t regularly deployed in last season — he looked comfortable throughout.

Ben Radcliffe-8: Of the three defenders, he had the most defensive work to do — and handled it well, keeping the Three Bridges winger quiet throughout. It was an assured performance from the 20-year-old.

Max Anderson-7: Much like last season, the midfielder didn’t particularly stand out but provided a valuable sense of calm in the middle of the pitch.

Antony Papadopoulos-8: A player I'd like to see more of throughout pre-season to properly assess his capabilities. He was always looking to start attacks with forward passes and direct dribbles at the Three Bridges defence. In the second half, he operated just in front of the back line — a role that doesn’t come naturally to him — but he looked comfortable both in possession and when tracking back.

Gavan Holohan-8: After a difficult season disrupted by injuries, he’s a player you can’t help but root for. You wouldn’t guess he’s 33 given the amount of ground he covers across the pitch. His clever footwork on the left side of the box created the third goal, which was tapped into an empty net by Brown. Overall it was a good performance from the midfielder who also held the armband in the second half.

Reece Brown-7: Despite not featuring at all last season, he looks like he could be a crucial part of Lindsey’s midfield this season. The 29-year-old was assured in possession, showed a relentless work rate, and has a powerful strike. He added the third for Crawley when he found himself in the right place at the right time to tap the ball into an empty net.

Danny Cashman-9: The Crawley-born forward will be one to watch this season. Playing on the left-hand side, he looked a threat every time he had the ball. His understanding and timing—knowing when to play incisive passes forward or when to dribble at the defence—were executed perfectly. He could have got his name on the scoresheet, but his powerful strike from distance was well saved.

Kabongo Tshimanga-8: He could be the answer to Crawley’s goalscoring worries. Similarly to former Reds striker Danilo Orsi, he rarely had the ball at his feet to run at the defence but made intelligent runs into shooting areas. If Crawley can play to his strengths, he should bag a handful of goals in League Two this season. He doubled Crawley’s lead in the 37th minute with a clinical finish.

Dion Pereira-6: He didn’t make the best impression on Crawley fans, being pushed off the ball easily and losing possession on several occasions. He also missed a big chance from inside the box that should have been converted while the scoreline was still level. On the positive side, his tricky footwork earned him an assist when he laid the ball into the path of Tshimanga to double the lead. In unusual circumstances, he also gave Crawley the lead when Tshimanga’s strike deflected off him while he was on the ground following a heavy challenge.

Substitutes

Jack Roles-9: From the moment he came on at the start of the second half, he looked like he was enjoying every minute on the pitch. The midfielder was confident on the ball, showcasing a range of skills and neat touches, and made excellent forward runs both on and off the ball. He capped off an impressive display with a goal and an assist late in the half — a strong showing from the 26-year-old.

Harry Forster-8: He looked like he really enjoyed being back in action, playing with a smile on his face. He worked tirelessly on the left-hand side and linked up well with Roles throughout the second half.

Ade Adeyemo-6: It was a quiet performance from the winger, who wasn’t involved in much of the action — but he did provide the assist for Roles’ fifth and final goal of the game.

Louis Flower-7: The former Brighton man led the line as a lone striker and had a few good chances throughout the second half. He looked energetic chasing down loose balls and could prove to be a useful rotational option for Lindsey across the frontline. He added Crawley’s fourth goal with a close-range finish.