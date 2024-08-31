Crawley Town player ratings: Four 6/10s and one 5/10 as Reds are beaten by Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley suffered their third defeat in eight days as they lost 3-0 to Barnsley after a poor first half at the Broadfield Stadium.

Reds had a torrid first 45 minutes as they went 3-0 down in the first half. They had more control in the second half but couldn’t find any openings against an organised and strong Barnsley defence.

Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings:

Wollacott 7 - Good low save from Marsh after 10 minutes but was beaten three times - not a lot he could have done with any of them. Pulled off a string of brilliant saves at the start of the second half to keep it at 3-0.

Crawley Town midfielder Jeremy Kelly | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/SussexWorld

Mullarkey 7 - A difficult first half but he put in some good tackles and blocks. Should have done better with a free header in the 55th minute

Mukena 6 - Struggled with Barnsley’s press and got caught out a couple of times in the first half. Gave away the penalty to make it 3-0. Better in the second half.

Flint 7 - Dominant in the air and solid after a difficult first 45 minutes.

Williams 7 - Struggled to get a hold on the game in the first half but was superb in second half and won a lot of challenges.

Anderson 5 - Couldn’t get involved in the first 45 minutes as Tykes dominated the midfield. Replaced at half-time.

Bragg 6 - Calm in possession and always wanted the ball but was a stern test for the youngster against an impressive Barnsley side. Replaced at half-time.

Darcy 6 - As ever, lots energy but lacked the final product. Saw more of the ball in the second half.

Kelly 7 - Was very good when on defensive duties and more than once snuffed out a Barnsley attack. Most of Crawley’s threatening moments came through him.

Hepburn-Murphy 6 - Worked hard but lacking any openings. Booked. Replaced by Adeyemo.

Camara 7 - A couple of moments in the first got the fans excited but didn’t make big impact on first league start of the season in the first 45 minutes. More impact when he moved to a more central role in the second half. Booked

Subs:

Forster 6 - replaced Anderson at half-time. Seemed to lack that match sharpness, understandably, but always looked to get involved.

Swan 7 - replaced Bragg at half-time. Worked hard and some nice touches. Showed good strength against the Tykes defence.

Adeyemo 6 - replaced Hepburn-Murphy. Full of running