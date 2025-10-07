Crawley Town player ratings: Four 8s for Reds in much-improved performance as former Brighton men shine with stunning strikes

Crawley Town were left stunned as a last minute free-kick from Aaron Connolly gave Leyton Orient a 2-1 win in the Vertu Trophy.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds got off to the perfect start when Louis Flower found the roof of the net from 15 yards after a driving run from Max Anderson.

Jojo Wollacott pulled off a stunning save in the 12th minute to keep Crawley in but Orient started to create more chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it took them until the 40th minute to equalise when Demetri Mitchell produced a sublime finish into the top corner and it remained 1-1 at the break.

Louis Flower celebrates his goal against Leyton Orient | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

It was an even second half but the home side were creating the better chances. But it was substitute Charlie Barker who almost won it for Reds in the final ten minutes but his effort was somehow blocked on the line.

And just as it looked like it was going to penalties, former Brighton man Aaron Connolly scored a stunning free-kick in added time to win it for them.

It was a much-improved performance from Scott Lindsey’s men.

Here are our player ratings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jojo Wollacott 8 – Superb save in the 12th minute and looked comfortable on the ball. Could do nothing about Mitchell’s brilliant finish for the equaliser. Nearly got caught out by Ballard in the 78th minute but the ball bounced kindly. Beaten by a stunning free-kick by Connolly.

Scott Malone 7 – Didn’t do a lot wrong in the 45 minutes he played. Replaced by Josh Flint at half-time. Booked.

Dion Conroy 7 – A couple of good defensive blocks and distributed ball well. Replaced by Charlie Barker at half-time.,

Ben Radcliffe 8 – Solid – you can see why Reds fans are calling for him to start in the league. Supported Kotey well in the second half to keep Adaramola quiet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Anderson 8 – Instrumental in the first goal with a driving run. Battling display and a bit of bite in midfield that Crawley have missed in last couple of games. Booked.

Kyle Scott 7 – A couple of good passes to set up attacks for Reds – lovely ball to set up Flower for a good chance in the first half. Battled in the second half but looked like he picked up a knock. Replaced by Holohan with five minutes to go.

Reece Brown 7 – Sensible with the ball and broke up play well when Orient were in possession.

Louis Flower 7 – Brilliant finish for the first goal in the roof of the net but had another chance on the half hour to double the lead but fluffed his lines this time. A much quieter second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kabby Tshimanga 7 – A lot of running but rarely got the ball to his feet. Worked hard for the team without any reward. Replaced by Robertson.

Fate Kotey 6 – Good run to help set up first goal and looked effective going forward but struggled defensively with Crystal Palace loanee Adaramola giving him a torrid time in the first half. Needed to be stronger. But improved second half and never stopped battling.

Ryan Loft 7 – Got in good positions on a couple of occasions but tended to overhit final ball. Full of running and put in a good shift. Replaced by Showunmi on 56 minutes.

Subs

Josh Flint 7 – Replaced Scott Malone at half-time. A couple of loose passes but was as reliable as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Barker 8 – Replaced Dion Conroy at half-time and played at the centre of the back three. Led the defence well in the second half. Nearly scored in the final ten minutes but somehow his effort was blocked on the line. Harshly adjudged

Tola Showunmi 6 – Replaced Ryan Loft on 56 minutes. Didn’t see a lot of the ball when he came on. Had one chance to try and run clear but went backwards.

Jude Robertson 7 – Replaced Kabby Tshimanga on 74 minutes. Looked lively and determined in his short amount of time on the pitch.

Gavan Holohan n/a – Replaced Kyle Scott on the 86th minute.