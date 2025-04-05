Crawley Town player ratings from 3-1 defeat at Stevenage that dents survival hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town were dealt a massive blow in their hopes for survival after they conceded two late goals to lose 3-1 against Stevenage.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute through Harvey White, who struck his free kick into the corner of the net, leaving Jojo Wollacott no chance.

The Reds struggled to make much of an impact in the first half, with some sloppy play and a lack of creativity in the final third, along with Stevenage being very stubborn and solid defensively.

The same story repeated itself in the second half, when Crawley dominated possession but failed to create many good chances, with Kamari Doyle’s free kick coming the closest.

Jeremy Kelly - picture by Natalie Mayhew

This was until the 70th minute, when Bradley Ibrahim fired into the back of the net with a great finish for Crawley’s first goal at the Lamex Stadium in four years.

Despite barely creating anything and producing a very lacklustre performance, Jamie Reid put the Boro ahead in the 89th minute after he was found free at the back post for an easy tap in.

Stevenage wrapped it up a couple minutes later through Dan Kemp after his long-range effort found a way past Wollacott.

This result leaves Scott Lindsey’s team six points behind Bristol Rovers in 20th with five games remaining.

Liam Fraser | Picture by Natalie Mayhew

Player ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 6

Had very little to do throughout the game. Could do nothing about the first goal. Found himself in no man’s land after losing a foot race and gave away a foul. Prevented Brandon Hanlan’s powerful low shot with a good save. Should have done better with the third goal.

Charlie Barker – 7

Looked like one of the more mature players in the team despite only being 22 years old. Dealt with what had come at him very well, and moved the ball around the back line with ease. Made an incredible block with three minutes left to keep the scoreline level.

Dion Conroy – 7

Back in the squad today due to Josh Flint being unavailable through injury. Despite lack of game time in recent weeks, he slotted back into that central defensive role with no issues.

Toby Mullarkey – 6

Pushed down the right-hand side when he had the opportunity to. Put in some threatening crosses, and had a looping header which did not pose too much trouble for Cooper. When defending, he struggled at times to deal with Stevenage’s offensive threat.

Jeremy Kelly – 7

Had a big chance six minutes in but could not make connection with the ball. Had a volley which was saved by Cooper. As the game went on, he started to create more and helped Crawley move forward up the pitch.

Panutche Camara – 6

Worked hard in the midfield. Had a shot which was fired over. Did well to get to the ball first to win a free kick on the edge of the box. Was found in a decent position on the edge of the box but could not keep his left footed volley down. Subbed off with 30 minutes left.

Liam Fraser – 7

Sat in front of the defence, mopping up most of what had come his way. Had some sloppy moments, including a poor touch which almost created a goalscoring opportunity for the hosts, but overall was very good on the ball. Was subbed off as Crawley looked for a winner.

Bradley Ibrahim – 8

Despite a very uninspiring team performance he was the one to step up and level the scoreline with a great finish. Was booked late on.

Armando Quitirna – 7

Had a shot blocked in the first half after finding some space in the Stevenage box. Become more of a threat as the game went on.

Kamari Doyle – 6

Tried to bring the ball forward to create opportunities but could not make too much of an impact early on. Linked up with Quitirna for a lot of the game, consistently switching the ball out to the right wing. In the second half he had a free kick which just went over. Was replaced late on.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 6

Sent in a dangerous ball into the box early on, before he had a long-range effort comfortably saved. Used his pace to threaten the Stevenage defence, but could not create the sense of chaos that he usually causes.

Subs:

Jack Roles – 8

Was a part of the squad after being recalled from his loan spell at Gateshead. Made an instant impact as he grabbed an assist just after coming on for the equaliser. Very solid cameo.

Tyreece John-Jules – 6

Partnered Hepburn-Murphy up top. Failed to make much of an impression.

Ben Radcliffe – 6

Subbed on for last few minutes.

Gavan Holohan – 6

Subbed on for last few minutes.