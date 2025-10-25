Crawley Town were rampant 4-0 winners against Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon – but how did we rate the players’ displays?

After an uneventful first 40 minutes, the game sprung to life when Crawley were awarded a penalty with Bristol Rovers being reduced to ten men. Although Ryan Loft missed the spot-kick, Crawley still managed to find the net before half-time with Scott Malone’s effort deflecting in.

Jack Sparkes’ red card for the visitors opened up space for Crawley who took full advantage, with three second half goals.

Here’s how we rated the Reds...

Celebrations after Harry Forster makes it 2-0 | Picture: Grant Mansfield

JoJo Wollacott – 7. His impressive save in the first half kept the score at 0-0 just moments before Crawley scored the opener, Wollacott’s reflexes halted the visitors in what could have been a different game. Distribution was also impressive.

Geraldo Bajrami – 6. Never quite got going after he took an early blow. Played the ball well in tight areas before coming off at half-time.

Dion Conroy – 7. Was never really challenged by Rover’s attackers but delivered a solid display in the heart of defence.

Josh Flint – 8. Crawley Town fans will be hoping Flint stays at the club for the rest of his career. Another impressive display from a man who effectively used his pace and strength to give the Reds a clean sheet. Also played a lovely ball into Watson after being in a tight situation.

Crawley Town-Bristol Rovers action | Picture by Grant Mansfield

Charlie Barker – 6. Slightly below par performance from Barker but that’s testament to his usual quality standard. Dealt with minimal attacks from the visitors.

Louie Watson – 8. Crawley’s driving force in midfield. Most creative player on the pitch and was not scared to push forward. Should have got a goal.

Max Anderson – 7. A mistake in the first half almost led to the visitors taking the lead but he was spared any blushes. Enjoyed plenty of time on the ball and kept the midfield ticking.

Scott Malone – 9. Although Crawley’s opener went down as an own goal, it was Malone’s effort which helped the ball into the net. Malone then delivered a fine assist for Harry Forster’s second. The defender then found himself in the right position to score Crawley’s third goal. A dream day for Malone.

Gavan Holohan – 6. After the red card Holohan found himself with more room and time which led to some decent opportunities.

Ryan Loft – 6. Worked well off the ball and put real effort in the entire match but should have converted his penalty.

Kyle Scott – 6. Got himself into nice areas but never had any clear-cut chances.

SUBSTITUES

Harry Forster – 9. Scored Crawley’s second just minutes after coming on and continued to threaten the Rovers defence.

Louis Flower – 7. A wonderful strike late on delivered the icing on the cake as Crawley claimed their first win since one over Cheltenham in September.

Kaheim Dixon, Kabongo Tshimanga, Reece Brown – N/A. All late subs who had little time to create an impact.