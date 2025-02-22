Crawley Town player ratings: Goal scorer gets a 7 with a mix of 6s and 5s after disappointing defeat against 10-man Blackpool

Crawley Town lost 3-1 against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road despite playing over 60 minutes against 10 men.

The Seasiders took the lead early on after a cross from the right wing was glanced in by Niall Ennis. He soon doubled his tally only a few minutes later with a clever backheel flick after a low cross from Albie Morgan wasn’t dealt with.

Kamari Doyle pulled one back before the half after lovely play by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy who found Max Anderson inside the box with acres of space to pull it back to Doyle who slotted home.

Ashley Fletcher was sent off only a couple of minutes later in an off the ball incident with Charlie Barker.

After a long period of Crawley possession without creating much Blackpool broke and Doyle, who was sprinting back to cover gave away a penalty trying to stop the open man in the box. Lee Evans converted from the spot to put the game beyond doubt.

Jojo Wollacott – 6

Made a great save to deny an Albie Morgan header. Kicked the ball out of play under pressure a few times and gave up a guilt edged chance with a poor pass into Kamari Doyle which Sonny Carey put wide. Has a very quiet second half but claimed a few crosses well. Couldn’t do much about the goals. Dived the right way for the penalty.

Charlie Barker – 7

Was involved in getting Blackpool down to 10 men much to the detest of the home supporters. Was the best of the back three especially defensively. Didn’t do enough to help the attackers when Blackpool sat in deep. Made a wonderful goal line clearance but was in vain as the referee pointed to the spot.

Dion Conroy – 6: Made a wonderful crunching tackle on Lee Evans to make up for a bad touch in midfield. Was very lucky to get away with a big error on the halfway line which led to Ennis running down of goal who dragged his shot wide. Had a lot of the ball in the second half but didn’t do much with it often tending to play it to his defensive partners.

Ben Radcliffe – 5: Struggled with the ball and made a few errors in possession. Looked shaky when left to defend Ennis one on one when Blackpool sat deep. Made a great block to deny a shot on goal. Didn’t do enough in possession when Blackpool sat deep and looked uncomfortable playing on the left-hand side in the second half. Was subbed.

Harry Forster – 6: Defensively struggled with having to mark two at the back post as seen with the first goal but grew into the game well especially in the attacking phases. Created good opportunities along with Doyle and looked a good partnership down the right wing. Went over to the left in the second half causing him to have a quieter half. Was subbed.

Will Swan – 5: Was never in the game first half other than the goal where he did well to wait for help on the left before laying the ball off the Hepburn-Murphy. Played with his back to goal for a lot of the game playing short passes. Second half looked a lot better in a more comfortable position as a forward in central areas. Got booked for a silly foul. Had a poor game overall with little impact on the game.

Liam Fraser – 7: Dictated the game for Crawley. Always open and available for teammates. Calm and composed on the ball. Has the quality to be real asset to Crawley. Had a quitter second half and didn’t influence the game as much but he didn’t put a foot wrong all game and broke up the play well.

Max Anderson – 6: Gave away a few silly fouls and struggled in possession but made a great run and a clever decision to pass it off to Doyle to get the assist for the first goal. Partnered Fraser well and always looked energetic and eager to win the ball back. Was subbed off early into the second half.

Kamari Doyle - 7: Started the move for the goal by playing a ball into Hepburn-Murphy and made a great run into the box as was there to finish off the move. Excellent down the right-hand side along with Forster. Decision making was great always choosing the correct pass. All of Crawley’s best moments he was in some part responsible for. Gave away a penalty trying to get back and stop the one on one in a somewhat harsh decision. Crawley’s best performer on the day. Was subbed off late on.

Tyreece John-Jules – 5: Almost scored an absolute stunner with a bicycle kick that went inches wide. Had another great opportunity late in the first half where a bouncing through ball left him one on one but couldn’t squeeze the shot past Harry Tyrer who came rushing out. Didn’t implement himself in the game and was very quiet. Struggled to make any impact on the Blackpool defence when they sat deep. Was subbed off late on.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 6: Fired a shot from 30 yards which trickled out of play which summed up his frustrations as the Reds struggled to create good opportunities. Dropped deep in midfield to get the ball for the goal and followed his pass to Swan to help him out before making a great pass to find an open Anderson who set up the first goal. Pace wasn’t as much off a threat but did well to drop off the centre backs to play deeper with the ball. Squandered a great header at 3-1 down which would have made for an interesting ending.

Subs:

Armando Quitirna – 6: Came on down the right wing and had a few nice moments but tended to hold on to the ball for too long in attacking scenarios. Defended well to help out Barker with the overlapping runners on the break.

Gavin Holohan – N/A

Ade Adeyemo – N/A

Louie Watson – N/A

Rory Feely – N/A