Crawley Town player ratings: Goalscorer gets 9/10 while keeper scores an 8/10 after going from zero to hero

Crawley Town pulled off a superb 2-1 win over Tranmere Rovers to pick up a valuable three points in their battle against League Two relegation.

Goals from Remi Oteh and Jack Powell responded to Harvey Saunders’ opener following Corey Addai’s slip-up. But the keeper turned hero when he saved Kane Hemmings’ penalty late on.

The result means Crawley jumped out from bottom two after Hartlepool lost to Newport County.

Here are Coren Blackburn’s player ratings from the game.

Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers. Pic S Robards SR2304152

Corey Addai: 8 Lived every goalkeeper’s nightmare for the opener. More than made up for it when he pulled off a brilliant penalty save to prevent Kane Hemmings from equalising. A classic zero-to-hero performance. Great character.

2. Kellan Gordon: 8 Got Crawley up the pitch very well, and looked good with his passing. Made a critical block to deny a volley late on.

3. Dion Conroy: 7 Had a great match-long battle with Kane Hemmings. Provided the Crawley attack with some wonderful long passes.

7. James Tilley: 8 Created a lot for Crawley out wide. Lots of crosses, shots and dribbling. Proved to be a handful for Ethan Bristow.

8. Jack Powell: 7 Chipped in with a poacher’s finish in the first-half. As good as always on the ball. He and Ben Gladwin dominated the midfield in the second-half.

10. Ashley Nadesan: 7 Really worked the Tranmere defence. Came deep and linked up well with the midfield. A great forward’s performance.

12. Harry Ransom: 7 Very composed defensively. Got the assist for Powell’s goal, and didn’t let Tranmere get a sniff as they searched for an equaliser.

19. Dominic Telford: 7 Had plenty of chances to score in the first-half. Got into a lot of good areas but was unlucky with his finishing.

20. Ben Gladwin: 7 Very solid in midfield for the Reds. Carried the ball forwards and linked up well with Powell. Lead by example this afternoon.

24. Aramide Oteh: 9 Brilliant footwork throughout. His equaliser was a glimpse of the quality he has. Constantly got the ball into dangerous positions. Voted man of the match by the fans, and rightly so. A very high-quality display.

25. Nick Tsaroulla: 7

A good return for Tsaroulla. Worked well with Oteh on the left. Has an abundance of quality with the ball at his feet. Came off to a standing ovation from the Crawley fans.

Substitutes

44. Mazeed Ogungbo: 6 Really unlucky to concede a penalty for handball. Didn’t have much of a chance to make amends either.

45. Anthony Grant: 6 Very good in midfield. Won the ball and could’ve nicked a goal at the end. Just the type of player you want to come off the bench when you’re in front.

38. Tom Fellows: 6 Didn’t see much of the ball after coming on late. Played his part in seeing out the win none-the-less.