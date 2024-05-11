Crawley Town player ratings: Hat-trick hero and manager get 10/10 as Reds make history at MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have sealed their place in the League Two play-off final and their first trip to Wembley after they thrashed MK Dons 5-1 in Milton Keynes.

Crawley got off to the perfect start, with Jay WIlliams having won the ball back high up the pitch before his shot got the better of Filip Marschall, before running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the Crawley fans.

30 minutes in, Danilo Orsi doubles Crawley lead on the night. He beat the MK Dons defender on the halfway line, then he charged forward and fired the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Just before half time, Max Dean gave MK Dons a slim bit of hope as he poked the ball home from close range after a free kick was not dealt with by the away team.

GOAL Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi (9) scores a goal and celebrates with The Crawley Town players 1-3 during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024. | Picture: Dennis Goodwin

Just like the first half, Crawley got the second half off with a goal, and a special team goal. Klaidi Lolos started it with a brilliant piece of skill, before he played a through ball to Liam Kelly who squared it to Orsi who could not miss.

Corey Addai made a brilliant penalty save after Liam Kelly’s handball, before substitute Jack Roles fired home Crawley’s fourth and Orsi completed his hat-trick from close range to cap off a splendid night for the 1,603 Reds who made the journey to Stadium MK.

Player ratings:

Corey Addai – 9

Almost made a mistake when passing out the back but got back in time to prevent Alex Gilby’s shot from going in. A few minutes later, he made a wonderful save as he tipped it past the post fully stretched from Joe Tomlinson. Made a good save in the second half from close range, before he saved a penalty from Dean and a save onto the cross bar to cap off another brilliant performance.

Dion Conroy (C) – 8

The skipper controlled the centre of defence. Calm when on the ball when in possession and solid defensively as well as he made a host of clearances when he was needed.

Liam Kelly – 8

Involved a lot as he carried on his form from the first leg. Was involved in the first goal as he started the move before he squared the ball to Orsi for the third Crawley goal. Gave away a penalty after the ball made contact with his arm.

Laurence Maguire – 8

Dealt with everything which came down the left-hand side. Completed most of his passes and made some good interceptions, in a great performance from the defender.

Klaidi Lolos – 9

Looked composed early on as he had some nice touches, then had an injury scare 35 minutes in as he held his shoulder and looked in a lot of pain. He carried on, and just after made a fabulous through ball to Campbell who was just offside. Was part of a lovely team goal, with a beautiful piece of skill before he threaded a through ball through to Liam Kelly. Was subbed off a couple of minutes after.

Danilo Orsi – 10 (MOTM)

Hat-trick hero! Scored a brilliant goal as he won the ball and drove forward to strike it into the bottom-right hand corner to double Crawley’s lead. Grabbed the second from a tap in after a lovely team goal. Set up the fourth goal after good play in the box. Completed his hat-trick after he chested the ball into the net from close range. A night to remember for Crawley’s number 9.

Harry Forster – 8

Looked bright early on with his pace and flair having caused the hosts defenders some issues. Unfortunately had to come off injured just before half time.

Jeremy Kelly – 8

Had a phenomenal chance just before the break, but his chip did not have enough power to go over the line as the MK Dons defender arrived back in time back to clear it. Looked class when on the ball, as he dictated play on the left-side of the field.

Jay Williams – 9

Started off with a goal, as he won the ball back high up the pitch and slotted it past Marschall. Was a rock in the midfield for the Reds. Was subbed off while on a yellow card to a standing ovation from the travelling Crawley fans.

Adam Campbell – 8

Made a really good looping ball to Orsi early on which the striker failed to capitalise on as he was involved early on with a lot of link up play. Carried on being an issue for MK Dons defence before he was subbed off 10 minutes into the second half.

Will Wright – 8

Was solid throughout the first half, as he played the right-side of the defence. Had an injury scare just before the break before he made a block late in the first half. Was subbed off at half time.

Subs:

Kellan Gordon – 8

Replaced Forster just before half time. Got forward as much as he could, and had one chance where his cross could not find a player in red.

Joy Mukena – 8

Came on at half time for the injured Will Wright. Slotted in comfortably alongside Conroy in the defence. Helped to see out the second half having almost 100% passing accuracy.

Ronan Darcy – 8

Pressured the tired MK Dons defence when in possession, as he tried to make himself a nuisance. Had a late shot which flew over the bar. Got the assist for the fifth goal as he crossed it to Orsi for his hat-trick.

Jack Roles – 9

Had a brilliant long-range effort saved by Marschall onto the post. Almost had the chance to feed Orsi through but was just beaten to the ball by the MK Dons defender. Scored a great goal, as he smashed his strike into the near post.

Nick Tsaroulla - 8

Came on for Jay Williams. Slotted in well down the left-hand side as Jeremy Kelly moved into midfield. Was involved in the fifth goal on the night, as he helped Crawley see-out a famous victory.

Scott Lindsey – 10