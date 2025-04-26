Crawley Town player ratings: Keeper and goal scorer get 9s and it's 8s all round but Reds hopes are faint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town did all they could with a superb performance to beat Northampton Town 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium.

It’s not mathematically over yet but with Burton Albion beating Cambridge United – Reds are hoping for a dramatic goal difference swing on the final day of the season. They will be hoping Wigan give the Brewers a hammering on Tuesday night.

Lindsey stuck to the same side that beat Exeter on Easter Monday and although they did not have the lightning start they had against the Grecians, Reds controlled the play and it was in the 39th minute they finally took the lead.

Panutche Camara weighted a lovely ball to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and the striker fired home into the far corner to give the Reds a deserved lead.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy celebrates his goal against Northampton | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

Hepburn-Muprhy and Jeremy Kelly bith went close to doubling the lead before the latter did find the back of the net to make it 2-0.

He latched on to a Gavan Holohan through ball to calmly slot home past Lee Burge.

And then substitute Kamari Doyle made it 3-0 with another calm finish was Liam Fraser’s through ball.

It was a thoroughly professional performance from Lindsey’s men.

Player ratings:

Toby Steward 8 – Was rarely tested, but when he was he did it well – especially a low save in the second half. Faultless. Been impressive in his spell here.

Dion Conroy 8 – Marshalled the defence well – he, Barker and Radcliffe had a relatively easy afternoon against a big Northampton attack.

Charlie Barker 8 – The kind of performance we have come to expect from Barker. Solid and commanding. Comfortable on the ball and stopped almost everything that came his way.

Ben Radcliffe 8 – Part of a defence that marshalled the Cobblers attack very well – and with relative ease.

Max Anderson 8 – Has formed a good partnership with Fraser in midfield in the last couple of games. Controlled the game well.

Gavan Holohan 8 – All action display again. Really found his form at the end of the season. Lovely ball through to Kelly for his goal. Replaced by Papadopoulos in the 81st minute.

Liam Fraser 8 – Always so calm and assured on the ball. Him and Anderson make a superb partnership in midfield. Lovely ball through for Doyle’s goal.

Jack Roles 7 – Starting his third game in a row as right wing back and played with confidence. Delivered some brilliant crosses into the Cobblers’ box. Replaced by Armando Quitrina in the 74th minute.

Panutche Camara 9 – Really come into his own in last couple of games and a lovely ball through for Hepburn-Murphy’s goal. He set up Kelly and Hepburn-Murphy with golden opportunities to double Reds lead in. Replaced by Kamari Doyle in the 74th minute.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy 8 – Never stopped running and deserved his goal in the first half. A quality finish. Should have had a hat-trick

Jeremy Kelly 9 – Rarely wasted a ball – always found a Red shirt (apart from one free kick early doors). Had two great chances to score in second half before he finally made it 2-0 with a cool finish. Led a lot of attacks.

Subs:

Armando Quitirna 7 – Replaced Roles

Kamari Doyle 8 – Replaced Camara. Lovely finish to make it 3-0.

Antony Papadopoulos 7 – Replaced Holohan