Crawley Town player ratings: Keeper gets 9/10 but defender gets 4/10 as Reds lose to Salford City

Crawley Town fell to defeat against 21st place Salford as Corey Addai kept the scoreline at a respectable amount. The final score could have been higher but thanks to the shot stopper it was only 1-0 to the visitors.

Corey Addai made a hatful of saves for Crawley Town against Salford City. Picture: Eva Gilbert

It was only a matter of time before Salford would score with Kelly Nmai finding the back of the net after a mistake by Jay Williams. Corey Addai saved the first effort from Callum Hendry but could not recover in time to keep out the second attempt.

With the amount of efforts Corey Addai faced one of them had to find the back of the net. The goalkeeper did well to keep the score at only 1-0 as the Reds fall to defeat against Salford.

Crawley Town made only one change from the side that won at Bradford last week as Harry Ransom replaced the suspended Laurence Maguire. New signing Ryan Sandford was forced to miss the game due to illness which meant that Crawley had only one goalkeeper in their squad.

Here’s how I rated the Crawley players.

Corey Addai - 9: Without him in goal, Salford could have run away with the game. He did well on multiple occasions to deny Luke Bolton’s dangerous efforts at goal.

Dion Conroy – 7: He did not do much wrong other than give the ball away on a few occasions. His curled shot at goal whistled past the wrong side of the post.

Harry Ransom – 6: Luke Bolton glided past the defender with ease numerous times. In the air he was unbeatable winning every header that he could contest.

Jay Williams - 4: A very good battle between him and Junior Luamba but was booked early. Had a massive error which led to the goal.

Nick Tsaroulla – 6: good ball across the box for Orsi who hits post but was offside anyway. Defensively could have helped Ransom more to lock up Bolton.

Will Wright - 7: Mr Consistent – He has done well in midfielder and led the change from defence to attack. Missed a good chance in the first half.

Liam Kelly - 6: Tried to make something happen for Crawley but the home side couldn’t utilise his creativity.

Ronan Darcy – 5: He gave the ball away cheaply on multiple occasions with one leading to a dangerous effort at goal from Luke bolton. He did not do anything to stand out with his attacking play and was replaced by Harry Forster in the 70th minute.

Danilo Orsi - 6: He was locked up by Theo Vassell and not able to break away often. Did hit the post before the offside flag went up.

Adam Campbell – 5: He helped Create Crawley’s first chance by sliding Nick Tsaroulla in but went invisible for long spells of the game and was replaced in the 70th minute for Klaidi Lolos.

Jack Roles – 6: When in possession he looked like he could have made something happen for the home side but the Salford players shoved him out the way with ease.

Substitutes

Harry Forster - 6

Klaidi Lolos – 6