Crawley Town player ratings: Liverpool loanee shines with a 9 as Reds exit Carabao Cup at Swansea City
Goals from Ronald, Bobby Wales and Ethan Galbraith ensured Swansea went through, despite a debut goal for Kabby Tshimanga.
Here are our player ratings:
Harvey Davies - Not really at fault for either goal, and kept Crawley in the game with some crucial saves. 9
Josh Flint – Looked good again going forward down the left, found Flower who slid the ball across for Tshimanga to tap home. Booked on 54 minutes. 8
Joy Mukena – Not a bad comeback for Joy, who hadn't played since December 2024. Replaced by Fate Kotey on 87 minutes. 7
Charlie Barker – Was up against a quick player in Inoussa but dealt with him well after the initial 5 minutes. 9
Ade Adeyemo – Another good game from Adeyemo, linking well with Flint, in place of the injured Harry Forster. 8
Max Anderson – Had a relatively quiet game until the later stages of the game. 7
Jay Williams – Commanded the midfield as you would expect. Made an error for the second goal. Replaced by Antony Papadopoulos on 73 minutes. 7
Harry McKirdy – Looked Crawley’s most dangerous player down the right side. Replaced by Louis Flower on 62 mins. 8
Reece Brown - Looked assured just behind Tshimanga. 8
Jack Roles – was very positive when he had the ball and battled for it when Swansea were in possession. 8
Kabby Tshimanga – Hadn't had the greatest of games but scored his first goal for the club on 75 minutes. 7
Subs
Louis Flower – on for Harry McKirdy on 62 minutes. Got the assist for Tshimanga’s goal and battled well for the last 30 minutes. 7
Louis Watson – on for Reece Brown on 62 minutes. Was relatively quiet, but battled well when Swansea were in possession. 7
Gavan Holohan – on for Jack Roles on 61 minutes – An eventful 20 minutes for Gav, had a shot well saved by Fisher, and then was sent off for a tackle on Franco on 83 minutes. 6
Antony Papadopoulos - on for Jay Williams on 73 minutes. Did well in the build up to Crawley’s goal, but gave the ball away for Swansea’s third. 7
Fate Kotey – on for Joy Mukena on 87 minutes – Didn't really do much in the 10 minutes he was on the pitch for. n/a
Unused Subs
Ben Radcliffe
Will Heater