Crawley Town player ratings: Lots of 6’s as Reds struggle at Stockport

Crawley Town lost 2-0 against Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Crawley Town lost 2-0 against Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

The hosts took lead early on after a cross from the right-hand side was headed in by Will Collar from close range after he ghosted into the box catching the defence unaware.

County dominated the first half, and a second goal came shortly after Kyle Wootton did well to hold up the ball and lay it off to Macauley Southam-Hales who fired from the edge of the box in the bottom left corner leaving Jojo Wollacott with no chance

Crawley struggled to get anything going with the best chances falling to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Ade Adeyemo whose shots were blocked before challenging the goalkeeper.

One of Crawley Town's best chances in their defeat at Stockport County fell to Rushian Hepburn-Murphy. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The best chances for Reds came in transition with long balls over the top of the defence but lacked any creativity with the ball to create clear cut opportunities.

Jojo Wollacott – 7

Made a few good saves early on. Couldn’t do much about the goals. Kept the ball to long at times in possession. His long kicks behind the defence were a threat. Came off his line well to stop the runs in behind. Probably the Reds best performance.

Charlie Barker – 6

Part of a defence that had the ball for large portions of the game but couldn’t do much with it. Made a good recovery run to put off Kyle Wootton who was in on goal to prevent a clear shot on goal. Had a much better second half when Harry Forster was on his side. Made a few great blocks and interceptions to prevent the scoreline being worse.

Dion Conroy – 6

Struggled to deal with Kyle Wootton in the air. Did have a few nice moments defensively. Made a great sliding challenge to deny a pull back after a ball was played in behind to prevent a clear opportunity. Jockeyed the forwards well in the box and looked calm with the ball. Second half was more resolute and led the backline well to keep it at a two-goal deficit.

Ben Radcliffe – 6

Made a few good blocks and interceptions. Couldn’t make much impact on the ball with his kicks going long but a respectable showing from the new man. Received a yellow card early in the second half. Struggled at times with the overlapping runner on his side but didn’t make any major errors and looked comfortable on the ball.

Ade Adeyemo – 6

Struggled defensively on his side but looked a threat in transition. Had an opportunity in the first half but his shot was blocked. Second half became more of right back and was better defensively. Put in a few nice crosses and made a bad challenge to prevent an attack before being subbed.

Jeremy Kelly – 6

Couldn’t get the ball to show his attacking quality but did well to break up the play in midfield and help out at the back. Was key to what the Reds wanted to do with the ball and most moves started with the ball at his feet. Was substituted in the second half.

Bradley Ibrahim – 5

Couldn’t get anything going forward and was overrun at times in the midfield. Linked up well at times on the left-hand side to recycle the ball. Got a yellow card early in the second half which led to his substitution.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 6

Struggled with the position defensively in the first half as good attacks came down his side. The threat of his pace did worry the defence, and he got in behind a number of times. Second half went up top and looked more a threat. Was the best attacking outlet for the Reds especially when he was put up top. Had a good opportunity blocked when he got in behind following a goal kick one of the Reds best chances.

Panutche Camara – 6

Pressed well and ran his socks off but wasn’t in the game with the ball. Threatened down the right and put in nice cross following a set piece in the second half. Did his job defensively when required but his final pass was lacking before being substituted late on.

Will Swan – 5

Dropped deeper to try and get in the game and had a few nice moments of link up. Didn’t have any opportunities in the box and was pushed off the ball too easily at times. Was subbed off at half time.

Tola Showunmi – 6

Left isolated up top and not in the game in the first half. Tried to run in behind a few times and was battling the centre halves. His height caused problems, and he did have a few nice touches in the second half. Should have played a better pass to Hepburn-Murphy late in the second half as he was in behind to potentially pull one back.

SUBS:

Harry Forster – 6

The team looked more balanced when he came on. Helped to sure it up at the back slotting in at left back at times. Looked more comfortable going on his left foot which was lacking in the first half but never managed to threaten offensively but look composed and helped with a much better second half display.

Ronan Darcy – 6

Was a spark in midfield when he came on. Drove with the ball and played a few nice passes. The Reds were a much better side with him in it as he gave an outlet and wanted the ball. Didn’t have any real opportunities but was excellent in transition with the ball especially late on. Tracked back well to help out his teammates.

Max Anderson – 6

Sat in and protected the back four well. Broke up the play well putting his body on the line to get some blocks in. Made a great defensive action to prevent a one on one with Wollacott and was part of the better defensive display in the second half.

Jack Roles - 6

Didn’t have much time to impact the game late on. Looked tidy when he had the ball alongside Darcy in the middle of the park. Made a few nice passes out to the wing backs to keep the attacks flowing.

Tyreece John-Jules – 6

Similarly, didn’t have much time to impact on the game. Had a nice moment on the edge of the box after he came on which helped to tee up a shot. Made a few silly fouls.