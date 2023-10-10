Crawley Town player ratings: Midfield maestro and mercurial talent get 8/10s as Reds lack firepower and lose on penalties in EFL Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crawley drew a blank for the third game running and missed out on qualifying for the next round tonight but they still top the group with four points. Sutton and Charlton are on three points.
Klaidi Lolos missed Crawley’s best chance after just 12 seconds but after that chances were slim pickings for both sides with Luca Ashby-Hammind rarely troubled.
Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings:
Luca Ashby-Hammond 7 - Nothing to do in the first half, made two saves within five minutes of the start of the second half.
Kellan Gordon 8 - Good to see him back in the starting line-up. Had a lot of success attacking down the right. Nearly scored with a superb volley. Good crosses, always a threat
Harry Ransom 7 - Captain for the night and led the back line and team well. Replaced by Will Wright
Tobi Omole 7 - Played on the left of the back three - rarely troubled.
Joy Mukena 7 - Solid at the right of the back three. Good distribution.
Travis Johnson 7 - Played in the Jay Williams holding midfield role. Did a good job. Battling display
Rafiq Khaleel 8 - Booked after 12 minutes. Always looking to get involved and clam on the ball. Focal point for Crawley. Hit the bar with a shot from distance early in the second half. Replaced by Aaron Henry
Kamarai Swyer 6 - Busy but struggled to make any kind of impact.
Harry Forster 6 - Lovely cross to set up Gordon in the first half. Full of running but struggled to get into the game in the second half.
Klaidi Lolos 8 - Missed a big chance after just 10 seconds but so comfortable with the ball at his feet. Held ball up very well to bring others into play. At times, it was like the ball was stuck at his feet. Ridiculous talent. Replaced by Ade Adeyemo
Jack Roles 7 - Industrious. Had a goalbound shot blocked in the second half aftera starting a good move by Reds. Booked
Subs
Aaron Henry 6 - Replaced Khaleel on 75 mins. Took control of things in midfield.
Ade Adeyemo 6 - Replaced Lolos on 60 minutes. One moment of brilliance as he ran into the box only to be upended. An exciting prospect
Will Wright n/a - Replaced Ransom in added time to take a penalty.