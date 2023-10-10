Crawley Town drew 0-0 at Sutton United in the EFL Trophy – but lost out on the extra point after losing 5-4 on penalties.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley drew a blank for the third game running and missed out on qualifying for the next round tonight but they still top the group with four points. Sutton and Charlton are on three points.

Klaidi Lolos missed Crawley’s best chance after just 12 seconds but after that chances were slim pickings for both sides with Luca Ashby-Hammind rarely troubled.

Here are Mark Dunford’s player ratings:

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Ashby-Hammond 7 - Nothing to do in the first half, made two saves within five minutes of the start of the second half.

Kellan Gordon 8 - Good to see him back in the starting line-up. Had a lot of success attacking down the right. Nearly scored with a superb volley. Good crosses, always a threat

Harry Ransom 7 - Captain for the night and led the back line and team well. Replaced by Will Wright

Tobi Omole 7 - Played on the left of the back three - rarely troubled.

Klaidi Lolos missed a glorious chance after just 12 seconds against Sutton United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joy Mukena 7 - Solid at the right of the back three. Good distribution.

Travis Johnson 7 - Played in the Jay Williams holding midfield role. Did a good job. Battling display

Rafiq Khaleel 8 - Booked after 12 minutes. Always looking to get involved and clam on the ball. Focal point for Crawley. Hit the bar with a shot from distance early in the second half. Replaced by Aaron Henry

Kamarai Swyer 6 - Busy but struggled to make any kind of impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Forster 6 - Lovely cross to set up Gordon in the first half. Full of running but struggled to get into the game in the second half.

Klaidi Lolos 8 - Missed a big chance after just 10 seconds but so comfortable with the ball at his feet. Held ball up very well to bring others into play. At times, it was like the ball was stuck at his feet. Ridiculous talent. Replaced by Ade Adeyemo

Jack Roles 7 - Industrious. Had a goalbound shot blocked in the second half aftera starting a good move by Reds. Booked

Subs

Aaron Henry 6 - Replaced Khaleel on 75 mins. Took control of things in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ade Adeyemo 6 - Replaced Lolos on 60 minutes. One moment of brilliance as he ran into the box only to be upended. An exciting prospect