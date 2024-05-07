Crawley Town player ratings: Midfielder gets 10/10, defenders get 9/10 and 8s for the rest as Reds dominate MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reds took the lead through Liam Kelly, which came shortly after Will Wright pulled off an astonishing goal line clearance to deny Max Dean.

Jay Williams then made it 2-0 just before the break, poking home a Wright free kick.

Substitute Ronan Darcy made it 3-0 in the second half to give MK Dons a huge hill to climb in the second leg.

Here are our play ratings.

Corey Addai 9 - So calm on the ball and even when Liam Kelly put him under pressure he showed great footwork to get his side out of trouble. Didn’t have to make a save in the first half but did when needed to in the second half.

Dion Conroy 9 - Led the back line superbly and made some good covering tackles. A calming presence.

Liam Kelly chases goal scorer Ronan Darcy after scoring Crawley Town's third | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Will Wright 9 - A sensational goal line clearance in the two minutes to deny Max Dean. Great delivery to set up Williams’ goal. Involved in the build up to the third goal.

Laurence Maguire 9 - Won every header. Part of a dominant back three.

Liam Kelly 10 - Lovely strike to give Reds the lead. Hairy moment when he over hit a back pass to Corey Addai in first half. Involved in the brilliant build up to the third goal. A brilliant display, ran the show.

Jay Williams 9 - Some hard tackles early on set the tone for his performance. Dominated the midfield with Kelly

Klaidi Lolos 8 - As we have come to expect from Lolos, physical, hard work and lovely feet. Brilliant to see him gee the fans up

Adam Campbell 8 - Lovely one-two with Kelly for the first goal. Could have doubled the lead but for a good save by Michael Kelly. Industrious. Replaced by Ronan Darcy

Harry Forster 8 - A constant threat on the right for Reds. Was fouled twice which led to MK bookings. Crowd got excited every time he got the ball. Replaced by Kellan Gordon

Jeremy Kelly 8 - Showed some lovely footwork and always calm on the ball. Saw less of the ball in the second half. Replaced by Nick Tsaroulla

Danilo Orsi 8 - Denied by Kelly after a great curling effort. Held ball up superbly and never stopped working. Replaced by Ade Adeyemo

Subs

Ronan Darcy 9 - replaced Adam Campbell. Made an immediate impact with his goal to make it 3-0 and was superb.

Kellan Gordon 8 - Replaced Harry Forster. Was a nuisance on the right and delivered a couple of dangerous crosses.

Nick Tsaroulla 7 - replaced Jeremy Kelly