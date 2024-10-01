Crawley Town player ratings: Midfielder gets 9 but two fives as Reds lose to Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town endured another frustrating attacking play as they lose at 2-0 at home to high-flying Mansfield Town.

The Stags took the lead through Lee Gregory, with a good strike on the turn after he found himself free from poor marking from Crawley, as his strike had given Jojo Wollacott no chance.

The Reds put the pressure on in the second half and had come closest through a Ronan Darcy free kick which hit the post, while at the other end Wollacott made a terrific one-on-one save.

Ben Waine doubled Mansfield’s lead late on with a brilliant strike with his left foot into the bottom left-hand corner, unfortunately having ended another disappointing game for Crawley.

Ronan Darcy in action for Crawley Town against Mansfield Town | Picture: Stuart Beed/Stuartbeed.photography

Player Ratings:

Jojo Wollacott – 7

Had little chance with the goal but concerns from set pieces continue for Crawley. Made a comfortable save from a Will Evans header. Looked shaky on the ball at times and had a few moments with the ball at his feet where he would expect better from himself. Made a wonderful one on one save from Ben Waine in the second half.

Toby Mullarkey – 7

Solid defensive display, which included a host of clearances and many touches of the ball as Crawley kept recycling the ball along the back three. Tried to venture forward in the second half as Crawley pushed more forward.

Joy Mukena – 6

Struggled at times, stepped up at wrong time to give Mansfield attacker clear run through on goal. Did grow into the game more as it went on, with more composed defensive actions and important blocks, but almost made a fatal error in the second half with his goalkeeper having bailed him out.

Josh Flint – 8

Very calm and collected on the ball, also solid defensively on that left side. Adventured forward at times in the second half and had a long shot go just wide.

Harry Forster – 8

Looked lively at the start of the game, and had a free kick well saved from Christy Pym. Won a couple of fouls and went on some mazy dribbles. Looked like a threat every time he had the ball at his

Jay Williams – 7

The skipper did well to fit in alongside his new midfield partner for the night and was very fiery at times as he got booked and committed three fouls. Maybe should have done better with a close-range effort late on but overall solid from the midfielder.

Bradley Ibrahim – 7

His first start for the Reds but looked comfortable in the midfield alongside Williams. Made an important challenge to prevent a great goal scoring opportunity for the away team. A very assured first display for the former Arsenal academy midfielder

Armando Quitirna – 7

Crawley’s key outlet when they attacked down the left-hand side but could not make the impact that he had done in previous games. Struggled to get into the games at times but when he did, he glided past opposition players effortlessly. Looked more of a threat in the second half as Crawley pushed for an equaliser.

Ade Adeyemo – 5

Not a memorable half for the attacker, with him only having touched the ball 13 times and making little impact against Mansfield’s stubborn defence. Was subbed at half time.

Ronan Darcy – 9

Was Crawley’s most threatening players, as he threatened more than any other player in red. He had six shots in total, including a long-range free kick which crashed against the post alongside multiple other shots

Will Swan - 5

Was hoping for better against his former side. Had a header deflected in the second half, but apart from that you could be forgiven if you did not see him. Subbed off 60 minutes in.

Subs:

Jack Roles – 6 Came on at the start of the second half as he helped Crawley have a bright start to the second half. Got booked later as he could not help Crawley find an equaliser.

Jeremy Kelly - 8 A surprising substitution with his recent form, he showed the gaffer why he should not have been dropped, as he made a big difference with his touch and class on the ball.

Max Anderson - 6

Substituted on with 25 minutes left, could not make much of an impact as Crawley pushed for a goal late on.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy - 6

Had come on for Swan as the Reds tried to get back into the game. Got into the game more but could not find himself in any good goal scoring opportunities.