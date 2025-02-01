Crawley Town player ratings: Midfielder gets a 10 after wonder strike and 9 for defender but Reds lose

Despite a wonder-strike from Bradley Ibrahim, Crawley Town lost 2-1 against Wrexham right at the end of the game.

It only took just over a minute for Wrexham to take the lead, as Ollie Rathbone laid off Matty James on the edge of the box who fired it past Matt Cox in the Crawley net.

The Reds kept the pressure on for the whole game, but failed to convert any of their chances before Ibrahim volleyed the ball from 30 yards out with a lot of power into the top right-hand corner, met with wild celebrations from the home fans.

The away fans ended up getting the last cheer, with Elliot Lee heading in at the depth to win it for the team owned by Ryan Reynolds.

Panutche Camara in action against Wrexham | Picture: Grant Mansfield

This result keeps Crawley in the relegation zone, four points away from safety.

Player ratings:

Matt Cox – 8

Despite having conceded in the first minute of his home debut, he was quickly called into action again to prevent Rodriguez from close range. Was controlled on the ball, and dealt with everything until the final goal at the very end.

Dion Conroy – 8

With the threat mainly coming down the wings, Conroy did not have as much defensive duties to do in the first half but still managed to make an important block from Rathbone. Had a lot of the ball, as Crawley kept the ball moving throughout the game.

Charlie Barker – 8

Had a lot to deal with down the left-hand side, with Sam Smith and Ryan Barnett constantly looking like a threat. Failed to deal with the goal, which had come down his side. Another overall solid performance from the centre back.

Ben Radcliffe – 9

Very commanding performance. Controlled on the ball, not afraid to go forward and attack duels. Looking like a very good signing for the Reds.

Harry Forster – 7

Was up and down the right-wing, driving forward whenever he could but could not make a huge impact. Was involved in some nice moves with some good passes. Was subbed off halfway through the second half.

Panutche Camara – 8

Was very direct throughout the game, as he played some really nice stuff down the right-hand side, coming in centrally when Wrexham had the ball. Had a couple of efforts blocked in the first half, before getting what was deemed to be a harsh yellow card from the home fans. Was subbed off in the second half.

Bradley Ibrahim – 10

Scored one of the best goals Broadfield Stadium has ever seen, with a wonder strike. Very commanding performance from the midfielder. Dropped deep at times to collect the ball, recycling it to then moving forward and linking up with the attacking players. Had multiple shots, but the one that went in is the one that mattered.

Max Anderson – 9

Starting to create a very good partnership with Bradley Ibrahim in the midfield, with Jeremy Kelly only able to make the bench today. Had an effort on the edge of the box well blocked, but an overall solid performance from then Scottish midfielder.

Will Swan – 8

Similar to Tuesday’s tie Tuesday’s tie against Mansfield, Swan saw himself playing a deeper role on the left-hand side, but still managed to get forward as he had a golden chance to level the game but failed to steer his header on target. He tirelessly worked for the team, and was subbed off with ten minutes to go.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 9

Linked up very well in the final third, and his work rate and effort was much needed for the home team, coming back to win the ball and pressuring up field as well. Looked very threatening in the second half, and had a dangerous effort blocked after creating some space in the box, along with some dangerous runs. Unlucky not to leave with a goal.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7

Played as the main striker, and maybe should have had a goal in the first half if he was able to keep his strike lower. Came deeper to receive the ball and link up with his teammates, and at one point produced some silky footwork which involved a satisfying nutmeg. Was subbed off early in the second half.

Subs:

Jeremy Kelly – 8

Made an impact straight away, with his ability on the ball and his calmness under pressure. Helped Crawley sustain attacks, and eventually get back into the game.

Tola Showunmi – 7

Straight swap for John-Jules, with him becoming the main striker in the team. Did not make the impact that he would have been hoping he could make.

Ade Adeyemo – 7

Made an instant impact, as he won a corner after getting down the right-hand side. Was then moved to the left-hand side where he had Max Cleworth on strings, but was let down by his teammates who could not convert any of his crosses/chances that he created.

Rory Feely – 7

First action for the new signing was to win a tackle on the edge of his own box. Played right-wing back for the 15-minute cameo he received. Solid first showing for the debutant.

Kamari Doyle – 7

Replaced Anderson in the midfield for his Crawley Town debut. Good on the ball, made himself available in the midfield. Good cameo from the new signing.