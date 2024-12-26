Crawley Town player ratings: One 4/10 and four 5s as Reds have afternoon to forget at Leyton Orient

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was an afternoon to forget for Crawley as they were defeated 3-0 by Leyton Orient.

Rob Elliot made a handful of changes to the side that were defeated by Birmingham at the start of the week and noticeably Ronan Darcy was missing from the matchday squad alongside Harry Forster.

Despite a spirited opening 30 minutes by Reds, they found themselves behind when Charlie Kelman fired the ball into the net from inside the six-yard box after reaching Ollie O'Neill’s low cross.

Five minutes into the second half Leyton Orient doubled their lead through Dan Agyei who’s curled effort found the top corner following a fast break and Omar Beckles tapped in the third from a corner that was not cleared.

Charlie Barker was one of the Crawley Town players who got 5/10 | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Max Anderson had an opportunity to get one goal back but his volley deflected of an Orient defender and over the bar.

Here is how we rated the players:

Jojo Wollacott – 6: Made some important saves to deny Orient’s attackers but his positioning for all three goals could be questioned. Was also given an unfair yellow card after producing a good save to deny O’Neill in a 1v1.

Jeremy Kelly - 5: He did not do a huge amount on the pitch until his eventual replacement in the 69th minute. Missed a tackle for the second goal which allowed Jack Currie to put his cross into the box for Agyei

Charlie Barker – 6: Had a good opening 30 minutes but it seemed the defence fell apart after the first goal. He was beaten at the back post which allowed Agyei to grab the second goal. Played an inviting ball into the box for Swan whose eventual header was brilliantly denied.

Dion Conroy – 6: Brings calmness to the side but on occasions was a bit too relaxed which resulted in losing possession. He still may not be 100 percent fit and was replaced in the 77th minute.

Toby Mullarkey - 6: A very mixed performance from Mullarkey who did brilliantly to keep the ball out of the net inside 2 minutes when he was forced to clear it off the line. For the third goal he missed the ball completely when trying to clear which allowed Beckles to finish the move off.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 5: Had a bright opening 30 minutes and managed to get some sight of goal. Until his replacement in the 55th minute he was kept out of the game by Orient.

Max Anderson – 6: A very high work-rate up and down the pitch and got a shot at goal which deflected over the bar.

Bradley Ibrahim - 6: Was less dominant in the middle of the pitch as he usually is but did produce a brilliant header off the line.

Jack Roles - 5: Made reckless challenges and was lucky to not be sent off in the first half. He did have an audacious effort at goal from a free kick high up on the left hand side which caught the keeper by surprise but it landed on top of the net. Replaced in the 55th minute.

Will Swan – 5: Had a header destined for the bottom corner but it was brilliantly stopped by the Orient keeper. Did not receive much off the ball.

Tyreece John-Jules – 4: Struggled to get actively involved in the game and was replaced in the 76th minute.

Substitutes

Junior Quitirna - 6: It’s good to see the midfielder slowly returning to action after suffering with an injury that has kept him out for a prolonged period of time. Was given 30 minutes and in that time he made a few daring runs at the Orient defence.

Panutche Camara – 6: Was needed to bring some much-needed energy into the Crawley midfield when they were being dominated. Did well when he came on to prevent Orient easily getting through.

Joy Mukena – 6: After being suspended against Birmingham, Mukena returned to the squad and replaced Conroy in the 77th minute. Did not have too much to do.

Tola Showunmi - 6: Was almost gifted a goal after a poor pass from an Orient defender but the goalkeeper pulled off a good save to deny him.

Benjamin Tanimu – 6: Looked calm on the ball and defended well when he came on in the 67th minute.